Delta Apparel Increases Revenue by 8% in the September Quarter

The Company anticipates overall net sales for the fourth quarter of its 2020 fiscal year to be approximately $116 million, up about 8% compared to $108 million in the prior year period, with growth in each of its business units. The Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments are expected to report fourth quarter year-over-year net sales growth of approximately 8% and 12%, respectively. The Company also expects to report an expansion of operating income in the fourth quarter compared to prior year, exceeding its prior commitment to deliver fourth quarter profitability on both a reported and adjusted basis.

Robert W. Humphreys, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “In what has remained an unprecedented period for our nation and our industry, we are proud of the strong finish to our 2020 fiscal year. Our stellar preliminary fourth quarter sales results were broad-based with growth in each of our business units. The advantages of the Delta Apparel strategic model with our diversified sales channels and broad geographic footprint, combined with our unique, integrated manufacturing platform, once again contributed to remarkable results this quarter and positions us well for profitable growth into the foreseeable future.”

Humphrey’s continued, “Our Activewear business increased sales by over 5%, as demand remained strong for our Delta Catalog products. We were particularly pleased with our team’s ability to ramp-up manufacturing quicker than we originally expected to service our private label customers and replenish our Catalog inventory levels, allowing growth in both of these channels within Activewear. Consumers continued to actively seek Salt Life and Soffe products across multiple distribution channels with notable sales growth on our Soffe and Salt Life web sites of over 80% and 30%, respectively. The Salt Life branded retail stores produced sales growth of over 120% from the prior year driven by same store sales growth combined with new door openings.”