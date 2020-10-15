 

Quotient to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) today announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Quotient will issue a press release and post a Stockholder Letter on the Investor Relations section of the website http://investors.quotient.com. Following the release of financials, management will host a webcasted conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. EDT/ 2:00 p.m. PDT.

To access the call, we encourage you to pre-register to eliminate long wait times, using this link: Quotient Q3 2020 Earnings Pre Registration. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email and will include dial in details and a unique PIN code for entry to the call. Registration will be open through the live call. We suggest registering at least one day in advance or at minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call to receive your unique PIN code. You may also access the call and register with a live operator by dialing (866) 270-1533, or outside the U.S. (412) 317-0797, at least 15 minutes prior to the 2:00 p.m. PDT start time.

A live webcast will be available at http://investors.quotient.com under the Events and Presentations menu. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the conference call.

About Quotient Technology Inc.

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is the leading digital promotions, media and analytics company that delivers personalized digital coupons and ads – informed by proprietary shopper and online engagement data – to millions of shoppers daily. We use our proprietary Promotions, Media, Audience and Analytics Platforms and services to seamlessly target audiences, optimize performance and deliver measurable, incremental sales for CPG and retail marketers. We serve hundreds of CPGs and retailers nationwide, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, Albertsons Companies, CVS, Dollar General and Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. Quotient is headquartered in Mountain View, California, and has offices in Bangalore, Cincinnati, New York, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. Visit www.quotient.com for more information.

Quotient and the Quotient logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Quotient Technology Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks are the property of their respective owners.

