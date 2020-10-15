 

Workiva Announces 2020 Partner of the Year Award Winners

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company that simplifies complex work, today announced the winners of the 2020 Workiva Partner of the Year Awards. The awards recognize Workiva partners that have leveraged their significant industry and solution-specific experience to help Workiva customers optimize process transformation and expand their use of the Workiva platform. Award recipients were recognized during the company’s first-ever, virtual Global Partner Summit, held October 13-14.

“Our diverse partner ecosystem is essential to the success of our customers who rely on the Workiva platform to solve the universal challenges of data, process and reporting complexity,” said Mike Rost, vice president of partners and alliances at Workiva. “It’s an honor to recognize this year’s winners, who have demonstrated consistent innovation and collaboration, and have made a lasting impact on our customers’ business.”

2020 Workiva Partner of the Year Award Winners

  • Global Partner of the Year - Deloitte
  • North American Partner of the Year - KPMG
  • EMEA Partner of the Year - Deloitte - UK, France, Spain
  • Asia Pacific Partner of the Year - Deloitte - Asia Pacific
  • North American Mid-Market Advisory Partner of the Year - Clearview Group
  • Technology Partner of the Year - FloQast

More About the Workiva Partner of the Year Award Winners

Deloitte has engaged with Workiva around the world, actively identifying new digital opportunities, expanding solutions to existing customers and enhancing customer satisfaction by combining their implementation and managed services capabilities with deep industry expertise. Deloitte ingrained the Workiva platform into its suite of services, helped organizations navigate the most demanding challenges they face, and stayed ahead of changing regulations and industry mandates.

KPMG has consistently supported Workiva customers with many aspects of integrated risk management, including Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, internal audit and enterprise risk management. Combining Workiva’s platform with KPMG’s risk advisory and expertise has optimized and increased collaboration between compliance functions and improved risk management for customers across North America.

Clearview Group delivers exemplary client services on the Workiva platform for a multitude of solutions. They are trusted advisors to their clients and work side-by-side with Workiva to deliver purpose-built solutions that solve complex business challenges.

FloQast built its own integration within the Workiva platform that automates the record-to-report process, eliminating costly inefficiencies that can lead to inaccurate financial statements. As a result, joint customers have benefited from improved transparency across applications and a higher level of trust and confidence in the data they report.

For more information about the Workiva Partner Ecosystem, visit workiva.com.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva’s open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: improved efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

