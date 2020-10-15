 

Medcolcanna Organics Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2020, 14:13  |  58   |   |   

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medcolcanna Organics Inc. (“Medcolcanna” or “the “Company” or “MCCN”) (TSXV: MCCN) (FRA: MO2) announces the filing of its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. All dollar values in this news release and the Company’s financial disclosures are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Key Developments

  • Medcolcanna completed the quarter with a $0.4 million cash balance, working capital of $379,558, and recognized revenue of $1,192,920 from an earn-in agreement and product sales. MCCN had a net profit of $18,151 for the 3 months ended June 30th, 2020.
  • The Company recorded revenue of $855,008 USD ($1,187,086 CAD) as it sold a working interest (“WI”) in 2 hectares of cultivation property with newly constructed greenhouses to Dona Blanca Limited (“Dona Blanca”), an unlisted Australian corporation with operations in Colombia.
  • The Company received final approval for commercial production of certain strains of cannabis from its Colombian operations. This allows the Company to grow certain varieties of cannabis for commercial purposes. As at June 30, 2020, the Company recognized $115,789 of biological assets and had approximately 5,681 kg of dry cannabis equivalent on hand.

  • The Company received approval for domestic sales from the Colombia National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute, which gives Medcolcanna the ability to sell its line of cosmetics and magistral preparations in the Colombian market.

  • Medcolcanna currently has 5.7 hectares under greenhouse and has expanded its cultivation to include 2 additional hectares outdoors, for a total cultivation of 7.7 hectares. Of this total 7.7 hectares, the economic benefits of 1.4 hectares will be owned by Dona Blanca per the earn-in agreement, leaving Medcolcanna with a net beneficial interest of 6.3 hectares.

  • Subsequent to the second quarter, MCCN raised total funds of $2.6M CAD. Medcolcanna issued 10,000,000 common shares at a value of $0.08 per share to Greenstein Capital Ltd. (“Greenstein”) for total proceeds of $800,000. Greenstein also subscribed for $800,000 worth of convertible secured debentures. In August 2020, the Company also closed the first tranche of its convertible debenture financing raising approximately $997,000 and announced the upsizing of the offering to a maximum size of $1.25 million.
