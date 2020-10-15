Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Halo Labs Inc. (“ Halo ” or the “ Company ”) (NEO: HALO, OTCQX: AGEEF, Germany: A9KN) has announced its participation in the virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference beginning at 2:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Halo Labs President Katie Field will be presenting an overview of Halo Labs, its recent acquisitions and future vision.

Katie Field, President of Halo Labs (Photo: Business Wire)

This year’s virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will offer entrants all the benefit of an immersive and robust in-person cannabis conference from any remote location. The conference will feature an interactive forum of live and on-demand presentations from top CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis space. Guests will have the opportunity to connect with top movers and shakers in the industry from across the globe.

Ms. Field’s executive career as a strategy consultant spans both the private and public sectors. She began her career in the cannabis industry in 2014 to lead and procure the build-out and sale of one of five original, vertically integrated state licenses in Florida. Ms. Field’s expertise stems from her work with notable companies and institutions such as Bain & Company, The Brookings Institution, MariMed and The White House. Subsequently, Ms. Field operated a strategy consulting practice focusing primarily on the cannabis industry. She holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BA with honors from Stanford University.

“In the wake of COVID-19, it is of paramount importance to continue connecting with key industry leaders through a virtual conference,” said Ms. Field. “I’m thrilled to share Halo Labs’ evolution of innovating products and our vision of the future of cannabis with this year’s participants.”

For more information or to register for the conference please visit: www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis/virtual/ or contact Halo Labs directly at info@halocanna.com.

About Halo

Halo is a leading, vertically integrated cannabis company that cultivates, extracts, manufactures and distributes quality cannabis flower, oils, and concentrates, and has sold approximately six million grams of oils and concentrates since inception. Halo continues to scale efficiently, partnering with trustworthy leaders in the industry, who value their operational expertise in bringing top-tier products to market. Current growth includes expansion in key markets in the United States and Africa, with planned geographic expansion into U.K. and Canadian markets. With a consumer-centric focus, Halo markets value-driven, branded, and private-label products across multiple product categories. The Company also has acquired a range of software development assets, such as the technology platforms CannPOS, Cannalift, and more recently signed a deal to acquire CannaFeels. Halo also owns the inhalation technology Acudab.