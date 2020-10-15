 

Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 14:15  |  264   |   |   

Halo Labs Inc. (“Halo” or the “Company”) (NEO: HALO, OTCQX: AGEEF, Germany: A9KN) has announced its participation in the virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference beginning at 2:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Halo Labs President Katie Field will be presenting an overview of Halo Labs, its recent acquisitions and future vision.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005315/en/

Katie Field, President of Halo Labs (Photo: Business Wire)

Katie Field, President of Halo Labs (Photo: Business Wire)

This year’s virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will offer entrants all the benefit of an immersive and robust in-person cannabis conference from any remote location. The conference will feature an interactive forum of live and on-demand presentations from top CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis space. Guests will have the opportunity to connect with top movers and shakers in the industry from across the globe.

Ms. Field’s executive career as a strategy consultant spans both the private and public sectors. She began her career in the cannabis industry in 2014 to lead and procure the build-out and sale of one of five original, vertically integrated state licenses in Florida. Ms. Field’s expertise stems from her work with notable companies and institutions such as Bain & Company, The Brookings Institution, MariMed and The White House. Subsequently, Ms. Field operated a strategy consulting practice focusing primarily on the cannabis industry. She holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BA with honors from Stanford University.

“In the wake of COVID-19, it is of paramount importance to continue connecting with key industry leaders through a virtual conference,” said Ms. Field. “I’m thrilled to share Halo Labs’ evolution of innovating products and our vision of the future of cannabis with this year’s participants.”

For more information or to register for the conference please visit: www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis/virtual/ or contact Halo Labs directly at info@halocanna.com.

About Halo

Halo is a leading, vertically integrated cannabis company that cultivates, extracts, manufactures and distributes quality cannabis flower, oils, and concentrates, and has sold approximately six million grams of oils and concentrates since inception. Halo continues to scale efficiently, partnering with trustworthy leaders in the industry, who value their operational expertise in bringing top-tier products to market. Current growth includes expansion in key markets in the United States and Africa, with planned geographic expansion into U.K. and Canadian markets. With a consumer-centric focus, Halo markets value-driven, branded, and private-label products across multiple product categories. The Company also has acquired a range of software development assets, such as the technology platforms CannPOS, Cannalift, and more recently signed a deal to acquire CannaFeels. Halo also owns the inhalation technology Acudab.

Seite 1 von 3
Halo Labs Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Explorer - Silber-Schnellzug in Fahrt -

Diskussion: Cannabis ? Jetzt aber Halo !
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Veolia Successfully Returns to the Hybrid Bond Market
Astellas to Acquire iota Biosciences
CuriosityStream, the First Streaming Media Company Devoted to Factual Entertainment, Lists on the ...
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Pricing of Notes Offering
Washington Federal Reports Earnings Per Share Of $2.26 For Fiscal 2020
Titel
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
Auf das haben die Anleger gewartet! Halo Labs - Kursexplosion durch 1,3 Milliarden USD News!
05.10.20
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
05.10.20
Halo unterzeichnet endgültiges Abkommen hinsichtlich Übernahme von Canmart
05.10.20
Halo Labs - Übernahme News: Die Börse jubelt und der Kurs explodiert
03.10.20
Wunderbar! News von Halo Labs: Die Anleger müssen begeistert sein! 100% Kursplus am Montag?
03.10.20
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
01.10.20
Halo berichtet über die Aussendung des Rundschreibens und die geplante Nominierung für das Board of Directors
01.10.20
Ultimative News: Halo Labs holt Rothschild-Mann in den Verwaltungsrat!
01.10.20
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
30.09.20
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:05 Uhr
32.998
Cannabis ? Jetzt aber Halo !
09.10.20
52
Explorer - Silber-Schnellzug in Fahrt -
20.09.20
7
Cannabis-Boom oder -Flaute: Sind Halo Labs Aktionäre bald ein Fall für Peter Zwegat oder kommt die K
23.12.19
3
Halo Announces an Agreement to Acquire Accu-Dab Technology and a Concurrent Private Placement
29.11.19
11.565
Apogee Silver ehemals Apogee Minerals --The Biggest Little Silver Company in the World