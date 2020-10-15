MiMedx Files Definitive Proxy Materials

MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: MDXG) (“MiMedx” or “the Company”), an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company, today announced that it has filed a definitive proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with its upcoming 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Annual Meeting”). The meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MDXG2020. Shareholders as of the record date, 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting.



In light of public health concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Annual Meeting will be conducted in a virtual format only to assist in protecting the health and well-being of our shareholders, directors and employees and to provide access to our shareholders regardless of geographic location.