 

Ecolab and American Hotel & Lodging Association Strengthen Partnership and Help Industry Combat COVID-19 Challenges

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 14:30  |  32   |   |   

Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, has renewed its partnership with the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA). This continued partnership comes as the hospitality industry, which has always met rigorous cleaning and safety standards, works to meet new health and safety expectations presented by COVID-19.

“Ecolab has always been a strong partner to the hotel industry. As we navigate these unprecedented times, we are grateful for Ecolab’s support and expertise,” said Chip Rogers, AHLA president and CEO. “We appreciate Ecolab’s technical knowledge on industry programs like AHLA’s Safe Stay initiative and value their continued work to advance cleaner, safer practices for the hospitality industry at large. We look forward to continuing our partnership and collaborating for years to come.”

As a key AHLA partner and public health and food safety expert, Ecolab provided technical expertise on the cleaning and disinfecting protocols and products within the AHLA’s Safe Stay program, an industry-wide initiative focused on enhanced hotel cleaning practices, social interactions and workplace protocols. Ecolab experts also vetted Safe Stay against the protocols in Ecolab’s new Ecolab Science Certified program, a comprehensive, science-based program informed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and proprietary consumer research conducted by Ecolab.

Ecolab Science Certified helps deliver a high level of cleanliness by combining hospital disinfectants and other sanitizers, comprehensive public health training and procedures, and periodic auditing. After meeting rigorous program criteria, customers earn the Ecolab Science Certified seal, a visible sign to consumers of a commitment to advancing cleaner, safer practices at hotels, restaurants, retailers and other businesses.

“Now more than ever, we look forward to continuing our strong partnership with AHLA and working together to support the hospitality industry,” said Michael C. Johannsen, Ecolab executive vice president and general manager of Global Institutional. “As hotels return to operation and address concerns related to COVID-19, they continue to look to partners like AHLA and Ecolab to help elevate consumer confidence in enhanced cleaning protocols and practices.”

The Ecolab Science Certified program is supported by Ecolab’s extensive expertise in public health and food safety, as well as decades of experience helping keep hospitals, hotels, restaurants and retail stores clean. The company has among the broadest portfolio of products for use against SARS-CoV-2 and other emerging pathogens, in addition to comprehensive solutions that leverage technology, service, training and actionable reporting to prevent and solve food safety and public health challenges.

For more information about the Ecolab Science Certified program, visit sciencecertified.com. The Safe Stay Advisory Council enhanced guidelines can be found at ahla.com/SafeStay.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly 3 million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 45,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com.

Follow us on Twitter @ecolab, Facebook at facebook.com/ecolab, LinkedIn at Ecolab or Instagram at Ecolab Inc.

About AHLA

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the sole national association representing all segments of the U.S. lodging industry and contributes nearly $660 billion to U.S. GDP. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA focuses on strategic advocacy, communications support, and workforce development programs to move the industry forward. Every day, America’s hotels make dreams come true, not just for our guests, but also for the 8.3 million people whose jobs we support—more than 1 in every 25 American jobs. Learn more at www.ahla.com.

(ECL-C)

Ecolab Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Veolia Successfully Returns to the Hybrid Bond Market
Astellas to Acquire iota Biosciences
CuriosityStream, the First Streaming Media Company Devoted to Factual Entertainment, Lists on the ...
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Pricing of Notes Offering
Washington Federal Reports Earnings Per Share Of $2.26 For Fiscal 2020
Titel
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
Ecolab Launches Automated Precision Dispensing System for Membrane Cleaning Chemistries
05.10.20
Ecolab Disinfectant First to Receive EPA Approval as Proven Effective Against SARS-CoV-2 in Electrostatic Spray Application
01.10.20
Ecolab’s New Cleaner and Sanitizer Technology Combats Viruses in 30 Seconds* – No Product is Faster in its Category
22.09.20
Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on October 27
15.09.20
Ecolab Inc. Named to Working Mother and Working Dads 100 Best Companies Lists For 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.04.20
15
Ecolab, Anlage mit geringem Risiko!