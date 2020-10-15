Ecolab and American Hotel & Lodging Association Strengthen Partnership and Help Industry Combat COVID-19 Challenges

“Ecolab has always been a strong partner to the hotel industry. As we navigate these unprecedented times, we are grateful for Ecolab’s support and expertise,” said Chip Rogers, AHLA president and CEO. “We appreciate Ecolab’s technical knowledge on industry programs like AHLA’s Safe Stay initiative and value their continued work to advance cleaner, safer practices for the hospitality industry at large. We look forward to continuing our partnership and collaborating for years to come.”

Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, has renewed its partnership with the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA). This continued partnership comes as the hospitality industry, which has always met rigorous cleaning and safety standards, works to meet new health and safety expectations presented by COVID-19.

As a key AHLA partner and public health and food safety expert, Ecolab provided technical expertise on the cleaning and disinfecting protocols and products within the AHLA’s Safe Stay program, an industry-wide initiative focused on enhanced hotel cleaning practices, social interactions and workplace protocols. Ecolab experts also vetted Safe Stay against the protocols in Ecolab’s new Ecolab Science Certified program, a comprehensive, science-based program informed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and proprietary consumer research conducted by Ecolab.

Ecolab Science Certified helps deliver a high level of cleanliness by combining hospital disinfectants and other sanitizers, comprehensive public health training and procedures, and periodic auditing. After meeting rigorous program criteria, customers earn the Ecolab Science Certified seal, a visible sign to consumers of a commitment to advancing cleaner, safer practices at hotels, restaurants, retailers and other businesses.

“Now more than ever, we look forward to continuing our strong partnership with AHLA and working together to support the hospitality industry,” said Michael C. Johannsen, Ecolab executive vice president and general manager of Global Institutional. “As hotels return to operation and address concerns related to COVID-19, they continue to look to partners like AHLA and Ecolab to help elevate consumer confidence in enhanced cleaning protocols and practices.”

The Ecolab Science Certified program is supported by Ecolab’s extensive expertise in public health and food safety, as well as decades of experience helping keep hospitals, hotels, restaurants and retail stores clean. The company has among the broadest portfolio of products for use against SARS-CoV-2 and other emerging pathogens, in addition to comprehensive solutions that leverage technology, service, training and actionable reporting to prevent and solve food safety and public health challenges.

For more information about the Ecolab Science Certified program, visit sciencecertified.com. The Safe Stay Advisory Council enhanced guidelines can be found at ahla.com/SafeStay.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly 3 million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 45,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com.

About AHLA

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the sole national association representing all segments of the U.S. lodging industry and contributes nearly $660 billion to U.S. GDP. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA focuses on strategic advocacy, communications support, and workforce development programs to move the industry forward. Every day, America’s hotels make dreams come true, not just for our guests, but also for the 8.3 million people whose jobs we support—more than 1 in every 25 American jobs. Learn more at www.ahla.com.

