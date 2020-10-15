Columbus McKinnon Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer and manufacturer of motion control products, technologies, automated systems and services for material handling, announced that it will release its second quarter fiscal year 2021 results before the markets open on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss its corporate strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.