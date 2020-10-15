 

Roanoke Connect Taps Calix, Leverages AXOS to Become the First in North Carolina to Deliver 10G Speeds and Revenue EDGE to Offer the Ultimate Subscriber Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 14:25  |  51   |   |   

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Roanoke Connect has selected the complete, end-to-end Calix portfolio to build North Carolina’s first 10G network and deliver the ultimate subscriber experience. First, the AXOS platform and the Intelligent Access EDGE will enable the Roanoke Electric Cooperative subsidiary to build a simplified XGS-PON fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network, turning services up quickly and reducing operating costs by as much as 50 percent compared to industry standard network operations solutions. Then, the rural cooperative will deploy the Revenue EDGE to deliver the ultimate subscriber experience with cutting edge GigaSpire BLAST systems that serve as digital storefronts, giving subscribers access to a tailored set of suites and applications. This winning combination will establish Roanoke Connect as the premier communications service provider (CSP) in North Carolina and position it for rapid growth.

“Internet is now a utility, and just as the cooperative did when it first brought electricity to rural North Carolina years ago, we are delivering a critical service to ensure the vitality of our member communities,” said Curtis Wynn, president and CEO of Roanoke Electric Cooperative and president of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA). “Electric cooperatives play a crucial role in making sure all rural Americans—professionals, students, and residents—have access to broadband services. Vantage Point Solutions helped immensely in planning this project, understanding its magnitude from the beginning and introducing us to Calix, which has an incredible reputation as the largest vendor committed to the electric cooperative market and a fully engaged, forward-thinking partner. Calix offers a simplified network that speeds deployment, and its solutions feature cutting-edge technology—like analytics and automation—that will guarantee us dramatic decreases in support costs. Using Calix solutions, I’m confident we’ll keep members happy and ensure they stay with us over the long haul.”

Roanoke Connect’s project began in 2016 when it set out to provide critical broadband services for members. At first, the cooperative had set out to deploy fixed wireless but pivoted after re-evaluating the availability of grant funds to support a FTTH deployment, considering the substantial costs related to ongoing maintenance of a 100 percent fixed wireless deployment, and recognizing the performance improvement and longevity of FTTH. It deployed the Intelligent Access EDGE and Services Management Connector (SMx) to simplify network operations and maximize the efficiency of services turn-up. The AXOS platform provides flexible bandwidth options, enabling the cooperative to select the PON technology that meets its needs. However, the effort accelerated when it recognized the need for advanced network management.

Seite 1 von 3
Calix Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Veolia Successfully Returns to the Hybrid Bond Market
Astellas to Acquire iota Biosciences
CuriosityStream, the First Streaming Media Company Devoted to Factual Entertainment, Lists on the ...
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Pricing of Notes Offering
Washington Federal Reports Earnings Per Share Of $2.26 For Fiscal 2020
Titel
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to Headline Calix ConneXions 2020 to Discuss the Future of the Broadband Business
09.10.20
Calix and Conexon Partner to Eliminate the Digital Divide, Providing Electric Cooperatives With the Expertise and Technology Required to Succeed
28.09.20
Calix to Post Third Quarter 2020 Stockholder Letter With Results on October 20th
24.09.20
Calix Launches the First Carrier-Class, Wi-Fi 6 System Subscribers Will Welcome into the Home, Showcasing the CSP’s Brand and Virtual Storefront
17.09.20
Calix Paints Everything Purple—Even the Cows—With Seth Godin Keynote at ConneXions 2020