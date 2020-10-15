 

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Announces Development Progress on a New Version of its Cloud Education Platform

Wuxi, CHINA, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: EDTK), an education technology company providing interactive online learning services, today announced that a new version of its Cloud Education Platform is undergoing final testing and is expected to launch in fourth quarter 2020.

The new version of its Cloud Education Platform will be designed to implement the latest innovative technology and a new structural concept. After six months of development and construction, it is now entering the final internal testing stage. The Company plans to launch the platform upon successful completion of this internal testing.

This new version of the Cloud Platform will utilize a new infrastructure that will augment capacity, security, and various front-end functional add-ons. With increased cloud and system capacity, the new infrastructure is being designed to accommodate and operate with larger data loads, providing faster processing and response times. It is anticipated that these capabilities will enable new add-on functions and will be compatible with the emerging 5G infrastructure.

Security enhancements will be deployed in the new infrastructure to improve the security and stability of the operating system, heightened information encryption, as well as anti-theft and anti-download protection for course materials and other student resources. The new infrastructure is also being designed to prevent SQL and XSS attacks.

This new infrastructure is being designed to allow for a variety of front-end functional add-ons and layout upgrades that are not offered on the current platform, so that the platform can support compatible layouts and optimized learning tools, facilitating better user habits and user experience.

Other functional add-ons such as purchase methods will be upgraded within the new infrastructure. These upgrades will be designed to enable students to take trial courses and pay as they go, according to their needs and preferences. Single point payments and discounted package purchases will be enabled and optimized for the best user experience.

Mr. Xiaofeng Gao, Chairman and CEO of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology, commented, “As a technology driven company, we continue to invest in our platform development and improve our education services. Students are using our platform to study vocational skills that can enable them to earn a living, and we understand the importance of our services. With our new Cloud Education Platform, we believe we will be able to provide better security and more user-friendly learning channels for our students. We expect that the infrastructure upgrade will enable us to upload a larger variety of courses as well as more add-on functions, and to offer our students different learning options. We are excited about our progress and we look forward to launching this powerful platform.”

