 

Tenax Therapeutics Gains North American Rights to Oral Levosimendan through Expanded License Agreement with Orion Corporation

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for the critical care market, today announced that it has entered into an amendment to the existing licensing agreement with Orion Corporation to include the rights to develop and commercialize in the United States and Canada an oral formulation of levosimendan for use with Type 2 pulmonary hypertension in heart failure patients with preserved ejection fraction (PH-HFpEF), or other pulmonary hypertension or heart failure related indications. The Company recently completed a Phase 2 study in PH-HFpEF using an intravenous formulation of levosimendan, which the Company has exclusive development and commercialization rights to in the US and Canada under the existing license agreement. The Company now plans to utilize the oral formulation in its upcoming Phase 3 trial in PH-HFpEF. Currently, there are no approved products for treating PH-HFpEF.

Tenax CEO Anthony DiTonno stated, “Adding the oral formulation to our existing agreement represents a significant opportunity for us. Use of the currently available 1mg capsule of levosimendan should allow us to conduct our upcoming Phase 3 trial with significantly faster enrollment versus the IV formulation. We expect an oral formulation will also enable us to enjoy greater market acceptance upon FDA approval for marketing.”

The oral formulation is a fully developed capsule that has already been used in a large number of patients over an extended period of time, up to one year in many cases. The amendment allows Tenax to access all of the manufacturing, preclinical and clinical data generated on oral levosimendan to support its use in the US and Canada, which we anticipate will expedite development efforts.

The Company intends to review its plans to use the oral levosimendan formulation in a Phase 3 trial in PH-HFpEF patients with the FDA during its End-of-Phase 2 meeting.

About Phase 2 HELP Trial

The HELP Study (Hemodynamic Evaluation of Levosimendan in PH-HFpEF) was a multi-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial designed to evaluate levosimendan in 36 patients with pulmonary hypertension and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (PH-HFpEF). Endpoints in the trial evaluated various invasive hemodynamic and clinical measures including a 6-minute walk test. The Company previously announced positive topline results from this Phase 2 trial. The trial demonstrated significant reduction in right atrial and pulmonary capillary wedge pressures. It also demonstrated a significant improvement with 6-minute walk distance.

