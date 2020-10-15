 

Vymedic Added to ValueSetters’ Portfolio; Launches Fundraising Via Netcapital

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 14:30  |  51   |   |   

ValueSetters, Inc. (OTC:VSTR) announced that the company will partner with Vymedic to advance its innovative, patented approach to helping millions impacted by influenza, the common cold and other viruses. As an indication of its high conviction in the company, ValueSetters has taken an equity ownership stake in Vymedic, adding the transformative biotechnology firm to its portfolio. Vymedic is currently engaged in a round of equity fundraising via Netcapital.

“Vymedic has been a passion project for our team; we’re thrilled to have found the right strategic partner in ValueSetters,” said Cynthia Winning, Founder and CEO. “ValueSetters immediately recognized the potential for Vymune and appreciated our vision. Their team spent countless hours preparing our offering material and readying us for our fundraising launch. Aided by their deep expertise in biomedical research and unique investor perspective, they were able to craft our messaging in a way that was both authentic and compelling. ValueSetters saved us time, effort and ensured a seamless experience. Their commitment and conviction in our success were also very apparent.”

“We’re pleased to formalize our partnership with ValueSetters,” Ms. Winning added. “We look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts to help millions with an unmet need and realize our vision of the future for Vymedic.”

“We have been very impressed by Vymedic’s team and the years of research and development that went into creating Vymune,” commented Cecilia Lenk, ValueSetters CEO. “Vymedic’s innovative formula has the potential to help millions who suffer from viral infections like the flu; it’s a very compelling cause. We're delighted to have the opportunity to add Vymedic to ValueSetters’ portfolio. We look forward to continuing our work together and leveraging our experience and resources to advance Vymedic's mission."

About Vymedic:
 Vymedic’s patented immune supplement, Vymune, has been scientifically proven to suppress influenza, the common cold and similar viruses. The product has also been shown to be safer and more effective than competing antiviral drugs or supplements. Vymune’s all natural, amino acid-based formula will be available in rapid melt away tablets, sold over the counter.

The creation of Vymune leverages years of research and development that led to a transformative breakthrough in amino acid metabolic technology. Vymedic holds over twenty patents. To prove Vymune's safety and efficacy, Vymedic has conducted ten years of in vitro, in vivo and clinical research. This includes a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, human clinical trial, partnering with leading national, university and government laboratories. Please visit https://vymedic.com/ to learn more.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Veolia Successfully Returns to the Hybrid Bond Market
Astellas to Acquire iota Biosciences
CuriosityStream, the First Streaming Media Company Devoted to Factual Entertainment, Lists on the ...
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Pricing of Notes Offering
Washington Federal Reports Earnings Per Share Of $2.26 For Fiscal 2020
Titel
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results