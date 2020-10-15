Vymedic Added to ValueSetters’ Portfolio; Launches Fundraising Via Netcapital

“Vymedic has been a passion project for our team; we’re thrilled to have found the right strategic partner in ValueSetters,” said Cynthia Winning, Founder and CEO. “ValueSetters immediately recognized the potential for Vymune and appreciated our vision. Their team spent countless hours preparing our offering material and readying us for our fundraising launch. Aided by their deep expertise in biomedical research and unique investor perspective, they were able to craft our messaging in a way that was both authentic and compelling. ValueSetters saved us time, effort and ensured a seamless experience. Their commitment and conviction in our success were also very apparent.”

ValueSetters, Inc. (OTC:VSTR) announced that the company will partner with Vymedic to advance its innovative, patented approach to helping millions impacted by influenza, the common cold and other viruses. As an indication of its high conviction in the company, ValueSetters has taken an equity ownership stake in Vymedic, adding the transformative biotechnology firm to its portfolio. Vymedic is currently engaged in a round of equity fundraising via Netcapital .

“We’re pleased to formalize our partnership with ValueSetters,” Ms. Winning added. “We look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts to help millions with an unmet need and realize our vision of the future for Vymedic.”

“We have been very impressed by Vymedic’s team and the years of research and development that went into creating Vymune,” commented Cecilia Lenk, ValueSetters CEO. “Vymedic’s innovative formula has the potential to help millions who suffer from viral infections like the flu; it’s a very compelling cause. We're delighted to have the opportunity to add Vymedic to ValueSetters’ portfolio. We look forward to continuing our work together and leveraging our experience and resources to advance Vymedic's mission."

About Vymedic:

Vymedic’s patented immune supplement, Vymune, has been scientifically proven to suppress influenza, the common cold and similar viruses. The product has also been shown to be safer and more effective than competing antiviral drugs or supplements. Vymune’s all natural, amino acid-based formula will be available in rapid melt away tablets, sold over the counter.

The creation of Vymune leverages years of research and development that led to a transformative breakthrough in amino acid metabolic technology. Vymedic holds over twenty patents. To prove Vymune's safety and efficacy, Vymedic has conducted ten years of in vitro, in vivo and clinical research. This includes a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, human clinical trial, partnering with leading national, university and government laboratories. Please visit https://vymedic.com/ to learn more.