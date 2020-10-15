 Willdan Announces Dates For Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

Willdan Group, Inc. (“Willdan”) (NASDAQ: WLDN), a provider of professional technical and consulting services, announced today that it expects to release its third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Willdan Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Brisbin and Chief Financial Officer Stacy McLaughlin expect to host an earnings conference call at 5:30 p.m. Eastern/2:30 p.m. Pacific the same day followed by a question and answer session.

Thursday, November 5, 2020

Time: 5:30 p.m. Eastern/2:30 p.m. Pacific

Toll-free dial-in number: +1 866-269-4261

Conference ID: 9487012

Webcast: www.willdan.com under Investors

For interested individuals unable to join the live conference call, a webcast replay will be archived for at least 12 months. The telephonic replay of the conference call may be accessed following the call by dialing 888-203-1112 and entering the passcode 9487012. The replay will be available through November 19, 2020.

The Company will post any presentation slides on its website at www.willdan.com under Investors.

About Willdan Group, Inc.

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and financial and economic consulting. Willdan provides integrated technical solutions to extend the reach and resources of its clients and provides all services through its subsidiaries specialized in each segment. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005258/en/