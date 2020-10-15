8x8 Recognized as Intelisys Supplier of the Year for Second Consecutive Year

“Each year, Sales Partners and Intelisys colleagues select Suppliers for the Partners’ Choice Awards based on criteria including the ability to deliver exceptional value and support,” said Mark Morgan, President of Intelisys, a ScanSource company. “Once again, 8x8 has demonstrated their extraordinary dedication towards empowering the business growth and success of our channel and the partner community. We are pleased to present 8x8 with the Partners' Choice Award – Top Overall Supplier for 2020.”

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced that for the second year in a row it was named the Partners' Choice Award – Top Overall Supplier by Intelisys , a ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC) company, and the nation’s leading provider of technology services and solutions. The award, announced at Channel Connect, Intelisys’ annual partner conference held October 13-15, 2020, recognized 8x8 for demonstrating the highest level of excellence, dedication, support and value to Intelisys and its Sales Partners.

8x8 partners closely with Intelisys as part of the 8x8 Open Channel Program, helping to educate and enable Sales Partners as they guide business telecom and cloud technology customers moving to a digital workplace make informed choices about the 8x8 Open Communications Platform, which uniquely combines cloud voice, team chat, video meetings and contact center in a single solution.

“Intelisys and its partner community have an exemplary industry reputation in the channel, and it’s truly an honor to receive the Partners' Choice Award – Top Overall Supplier for the second consecutive year,” said John DeLozier, Senior Vice President & Global Channel Chief at 8x8. “This award is testament to the success of 8x8’s channel-first strategy. The dedication of our people to deliver high impact programs along with industry-leading cloud communications solutions ensures Sales Partners can optimize business opportunities and drive growth as they solve their customers’ unique digital transformation requirements.”

The 8x8 Open Channel Program ensures that every member of 8x8’s channel community, from Master and Sub Agents to VARs, have the necessary resources to thrive. The partner program offers tiered levels of dedicated resources for lead generation and conversion, as well as highly customizable, white-gloved marketing campaigns to reach prospects. The program also includes activities such as blitz days (8x8’s channel pipeline generation initiative), account planning, product demos and custom co-branded prospect events. In addition, 8x8's best-in-class partner portal, PartnerXchange, allows partners to manage all customer needs, as well as access deal information, certifications and marketing content.