Surge Holdings, Inc. Engages CORE IR to Provide Investor Relations, Public Relations, and Shareholder Communications Services

BARTLETT, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: SURG) (“Surge” or the “Company”), a holding company meeting the needs of underserved and underbanked populations in fintech, telecommunications and media, announces today that it has retained CORE IR, a leading investor relations, public relations, and strategic advisory firm, to assist the Company with investor relations, public relations, and shareholder communications services. 

CORE IR will focus on expanding market awareness for Surge and conveying the Company's business model and growth strategies to the institutional and retail investment communities. CORE IR, a boutique investor and public relations strategic advisory firm, specializes in leveraging the most effective investment, growth, and exposure strategies for small to mid-sized companies through an integrated approach to relationship development and corporate communications.

“We are very pleased to engage CORE IR to expand our outreach and communications efforts to the institutional and retail investment communities,” said Surge CEO and Chairman Brian Cox. “We have a unique story in addressing the needs of underbanked and underserved customers in the retail sector that we feel will be well received as we raise awareness with our continued outreach efforts and execution.”

“CORE IR is a great fit for Surge and we are very pleased to have the opportunity to work with management in executing our comprehensive approach to help the Company expand its outreach and exposure strategies. We look forward to raising market awareness of Surge, increasing engagement between the Company and the investment community, and assisting the Company in achieving its corporate goals,” added CORE IR President and co-founder Scott Gordon.

About CORE IR
Headquartered in Garden City, New York, CORE IR is comprised of senior market leaders with expertise in institutional and retail investor relations, integrated corporate communications, and capital markets advisory services. CORE IR provides proprietary integrated investor and public relations solutions that yield targeted exposure for small to mid-sized companies. For more information, please visit www.coreir.com.

About Surge Holdings, Inc.
Surge Holdings, Inc. is a holding company meeting the needs of underserved markets in financial technology, telecommunications, and digital media. It offers wireless telecom and financial products and services, along with popular consumer goods, to retail merchants (such as operators of convenience stores, bodegas, and gas stations) that address the needs of many store customers.

Company Contact:
Tony Evers CPA, CIA
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Operating Officer
Cell: (262) 347-7289
tevers@surgeholdings.com

Media Relations:
Jules Abraham
Director of Public Relations
CORE IR
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com

Investor Relations Contact:
CORE IR
Joseph Delahoussaye III
V.P. of Investor Relations
516-222-2560
invest@surgeholdings.com




