Founder and CEO of VegasWINNERS, a Subsidiary of GoooGreen, Inc., Wayne Allyn Root, Discusses Exponential Growth of the Online Gaming Industry in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announces the availability of a new interview with Wayne Allyn Root, legendary founder and CEO of VegasWINNERS Inc., a subsidiary of GoooGreen, Inc. (OTC PINK:GOOO). VegasWINNERS Inc. provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice. The interview outlines the rapid growth of online gaming with more than twenty-two states in the US legalizing wagering on sports, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic - making online gambling more attractive by introducing bettors to a new way of gambling from the safety of their home, the impressive existing roster of well-known handicappers, goals for the remainder of 2020 and beyond.



Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Root explains how the VegasWINNERS Inc. business model capitalizes on two hot business trends - the explosion of online gaming and the legalization of sports gambling. Root provides his personal insights and decades of experience as a pioneer in the sports gaming industry to illustrate how VegasWINNERS will impact the sports gaming industry in a big way.