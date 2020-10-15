 

Founder and CEO of VegasWINNERS, a Subsidiary of GoooGreen, Inc., Wayne Allyn Root, Discusses Exponential Growth of the Online Gaming Industry in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announces the availability of a new interview with Wayne Allyn Root, legendary founder and CEO of VegasWINNERS Inc., a subsidiary of GoooGreen, Inc. (OTC PINK:GOOO). VegasWINNERS Inc. provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice. The interview outlines the rapid growth of online gaming with more than twenty-two states in the US legalizing wagering on sports, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic - making online gambling more attractive by introducing bettors to a new way of gambling from the safety of their home, the impressive existing roster of well-known handicappers, goals for the remainder of 2020 and beyond.

Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Root explains how the VegasWINNERS Inc. business model capitalizes on two hot business trends - the explosion of online gaming and the legalization of sports gambling. Root provides his personal insights and decades of experience as a pioneer in the sports gaming industry to illustrate how VegasWINNERS will impact the sports gaming industry in a big way.

VegasWINNERS continues to bolster its offerings as well as the team it surrounds itself with. They recently announced the addition of World Poker Tour champion and Prompt.io CEO Phil Gordon has joined the company's advisory board. The addition of Gordon will enhance the technology utilized to provide customers with the best gaming experience on the market today through the innovative use of text messaging powered by Gordon’s company Prompt.io. Prompt.io, the leader in transactional messaging, combines leading text messaging functionality, best-in-class speed and deliverability, with powerful mobile forms and engagement tools, allowing you to communicate and transact with customers more effectively.

Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS stated, "Online sports gaming is clearly the future of the gaming industry. The number of sports bettors is exploding as more and more states legalize. Because of COVID-19 and economic shutdowns, virtually every state is broke. They all desperately need tax revenues. Therefore, legalization of sports betting will proceed even faster than anyone ever imagined. Millions of amateur sports bettors will need professional research, analysis, guidance, handicapping tools and point spread advice- just like stock investors. We've assembled a world-class team of sports advice champions and experts. Our goal is for VegasWINNERS to become the sports gaming advice industry leader - first here in the USA, then globally."

