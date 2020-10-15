 

Grey Cloak Tech Inc. Files Application to Upgrade to OTCQB

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2020, 14:30  |  34   |   |   

Uplisting is expected to improve the company’s position in the public markets and increase visibility to the investment community

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Grey Cloak Tech Inc. (OTC: GRCK – soon to be Healthy Extracts Inc. pending a corporate name change), a company engaged in proprietary development of natural plant-based formulations as well as sales and distribution of clinically proven cardiovascular and neuro products, is pleased to announce it has filed an application to uplist to the OTCQB Venture Market.

“We are genuinely excited about getting Grey Cloak Tech, soon to be Healthy Extracts Inc., upgraded to the OTCQB Venture Market,” said Duke Pitts, president and CEO of Grey Cloak Tech. “This absolutely positions Grey Cloak Tech’s profile within the investment community and continues to express our commitment to growth and advancement in the nutraceutical markets. We are grateful to everyone who believes in Grey Cloak Tech’s commitment to and vision of developing, formulating, and delivering the absolute best heart and brain health nutraceutical products to the market. We would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing support as we reach this milestone.”

About Grey Cloak Tech Inc. 

Grey Cloak Tech Inc. (OTC: GRCK – soon to be Healthy Extracts Inc. pending a corporate name change), through its two subsidiaries, BergaMet NA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (“UBN”), is engaged in proprietary research and development of natural plant-based formulations, as well as the sale and distribution of natural ingredient cardiovascular and neuro products. For more information, visit the company’s websites:
www.GreyCloakTech.comwww.HealthyExtractsinc.com, www.BergametNA.comwww.UBNutrients.com

The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is a premier market for entrepreneurial and development-stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing investors with high-quality trading and improved market visibility to enhance trading liquidity. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test and other initial listing requirements, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2020, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Grey Cloak Tech Inc.:
Info@GreyCloakTech.com

www.GreyCloakTech.comwww.HealthyExtractsinc.com

Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com  


Grey Cloak Tech Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
McPhy publishes an amendment to its 2019 Universal Registration Document and an admission to ...
Silver Bull Announces Private Placement of US$1.85 Million and Corporate Update
Nano One Announces $10 Million Equity Offering Co-Led by Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities
REC Silicon - Private placement successfully completed
RedHill Biopharma Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation for RHB-204 for the Treatment of NTM ...
Patriot One Releases Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces the Sale of Two Ultramax Vessels
Clean TeQ Announces Drilling Commences to Test Large Platinum Resource at Depth
Gold Resource Reports Preliminary Q3 Production Results Including Record Gold Production and 51% ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
Grey Cloak Tech Inc. Launches Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Program to Increase Sales and Retention
06.10.20
Grey Cloak Tech Inc. Introduces ‘Clinical IMMUNE’ to Combat Respiratory Symptoms
22.09.20
Grey Cloak Tech Inc. Files for Name Change to Healthy Extracts Inc.
16.09.20
Grey Cloak Tech Inc. Announces Q2 Filing, Reports First-Half 2020 Earnings and Corporate Update