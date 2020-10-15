Grey Cloak Tech Inc. Files Application to Upgrade to OTCQB

“We are genuinely excited about getting Grey Cloak Tech, soon to be Healthy Extracts Inc., upgraded to the OTCQB Venture Market,” said Duke Pitts, president and CEO of Grey Cloak Tech. “This absolutely positions Grey Cloak Tech’s profile within the investment community and continues to express our commitment to growth and advancement in the nutraceutical markets. We are grateful to everyone who believes in Grey Cloak Tech’s commitment to and vision of developing, formulating, and delivering the absolute best heart and brain health nutraceutical products to the market. We would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing support as we reach this milestone.”

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Grey Cloak Tech Inc. (OTC: GRCK – soon to be Healthy Extracts Inc. pending a corporate name change), a company engaged in proprietary development of natural plant-based formulations as well as sales and distribution of clinically proven cardiovascular and neuro products, is pleased to announce it has filed an application to uplist to the OTCQB Venture Market.

About Grey Cloak Tech Inc.

Grey Cloak Tech Inc. (OTC: GRCK – soon to be Healthy Extracts Inc. pending a corporate name change), through its two subsidiaries, BergaMet NA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (“UBN”), is engaged in proprietary research and development of natural plant-based formulations, as well as the sale and distribution of natural ingredient cardiovascular and neuro products. For more information, visit the company’s websites:

www.GreyCloakTech.com, www.HealthyExtractsinc.com, www.BergametNA.com, www.UBNutrients.com

The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is a premier market for entrepreneurial and development-stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing investors with high-quality trading and improved market visibility to enhance trading liquidity. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test and other initial listing requirements, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2020, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

