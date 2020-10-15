 

L Brands Announces the Expiration and Final Results of its Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain of its Senior Notes

COLOMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) announced today the expiration and final results of its tender offers (the “Tender Offers”) to purchase for cash its outstanding (i) 5.625% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”), (ii) 5.625% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), (iii) 7.60% Notes due 2037 (the “2037 Notes”) and (iv) 6.95% Exchange Debentures due 2033 (the “2033 Notes” and, together with the 2022 Notes, the 2023 Notes and the 2037 Notes, the “Notes”) up to an aggregate principal amount that will not result in a maximum aggregate purchase price (excluding accrued and unpaid interest) that exceeds $1 billion (the “Maximum Aggregate Purchase Price”), subject to the sub-cap, the order of priority and proration provisions set forth in the Offer to Purchase described below. The Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations (as defined below) provide for settlement of all Notes that were validly tendered by 11:59 p.m., New York City time on October 14, 2020 (the “Expiration Date”). Capitalized terms used but not defined herein have the meanings ascribed thereto in the Offer to Purchase.

According to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the depositary and information agent for the Tender Offers, as of the Expiration Date, tenders had been received from holders in the amounts listed in the table below.

Title of Notes CUSIP
Number(1) 		Aggregate
Principal
Amount
Tendered 		Aggregate
Principal Amount
Accepted for
Purchase 		Aggregate Principal
Amount Remaining
Outstanding 		Proration
Factor(2) 		 
5.625% Senior Notes due 2022 532716AU1 $575,537,000 $575,537,000 $284,929,000 100.0%  
5.625% Senior Notes due 2023 501797AJ3 $180,315,000 $180,315,000 $319,685,000 100.0%  
7.60% Notes due 2037 532716AN7 $71,288,000 $52,619,000 $247,381,000 74.0%  
6.95% Exchange Debentures due 2033 532716AK3 $100,896,000 $0 $350,000,000 0%  

_______________________

