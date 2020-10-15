 

FOREWARN Partners with Southern Indiana REALTORS Association

Indiana-based Association contracts to make FOREWARN services available for its 700+ primary REALTOR members to promote proactive agent safety

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOREWARN, LLC, a red violet company (NASDAQ: RDVT) and the leading provider of real-time information solutions for real estate agents, today announced that the Southern Indiana REALTORS Association (“SIRA”) has contracted to make FOREWARN services available for the 700+ primary REALTOR members it serves in Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Orange, Scott, and Washington counties as well as several Kentucky counties in the Louisville area in an effort to promote proactive real estate agent safety.

Available both online and through a mobile application, FOREWARN analyzes billions of data points and provides users with the ability to mitigate risks by verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information provided by potential clients -- using just a phone number. FOREWARN allows agents to properly and safely plan for showings with a higher level of confidence.

The FOREWARN services purchased by SIRA will be available to the 700+ primary real estate agents at no additional cost to individual agents.

“We are thrilled to be providing our members with a proactive safety and verification tool in FOREWARN,” said Glenda Gasparine, CEO of Southern Indiana REALTORS Association. “We are constantly reminded of how vulnerable real estate agents can be in their daily work. There are many important steps in an effective safety protocol, but it all should begin with due diligence well before you meet with a prospect. FOREWARN will help our members accomplish this by empowering them with unobtrusive identity and risk verification, in the palm of their hands.”

On October 14, 2020, existing primary SIRA members received specific instructions on how to move forward with activating their FOREWARN subscription.

All other real estate agencies and agents can learn more about FOREWARN at www.forewarn.com.

About FOREWARN
At FOREWARN, we bring instant knowledge through innovative solutions to ensure safer engagements and smarter interactions. Leveraging powerful analytics and a massive data repository, our solutions enable organizations to gain real-time knowledge, for purposes such as verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information. Risk assessment and due diligence at your fingertips.

