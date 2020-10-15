Muscle Maker Grill Provides Shareholder Update

League City, TX., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL) As a newly public company, we feel it is important to provide open dialog and updates to our investors, in order to keep everyone abreast of the execution on our commitment to our non-traditional location growth strategy. After the market close on October 14th, the Company published, via an 8K filing, a detailed investor update letter. This update letter is meant as a progress report regarding where we are today and where we hope to be in the near future. To access the detailed 8K filing, please visit the sec.gov site under company filings and Muscle Maker, Inc or click here:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1701756/000149315220019443/for ...

While nearly everyone has been impacted in some way from COVID, we see opportunity within the recent economic dislocation. We have seen an increased focus on, and an acceleration in, the adoption of our health-oriented offering throughout our conversations with larger non-traditional channels. An intended use of proceeds from our mid-February IPO was allocated to the continued expansion on the military front. With the opening of Camp Elmore we have remained committed to what we feel is a large and unique opportunity in the military. The pandemic has slowed this growth path, but the plan is still very much intact and we are beginning to see movement on that front, and hope to continue our expansion there very soon. To support those efforts, we have nominated Major General (retired) Malcolm Frost for a seat on our board; if successfully voted in, he will help steward our military expansion plans, not only with the Army, but throughout all of the branches of the Armed Forces.

A second area of non-traditional growth focus is a planned geographic expansion via the “Ghost Kitchen” model, while this had started pre-COVID, it has been greatly accelerated and emphasized as a result of our current environment. We continue to feel that this is an excellent opportunity, not only for the immediate future, but one that matches the changing dynamics of the industry. We were early movers in this area and formed a relationship with one of the largest and best funded players in this sector. We have previously announced an initial 10 location commitment to the “Ghost Kitchen” delivery-only model and have since signed leases for nine of these locations. We currently have opened three ghost kitchen locations with another four locations under construction and anticipated to open over the next quarter. We continue to hold discussions with several ghost kitchen companies and identify new locations to support our growth initiatives. Our plan currently calls for an additional 30+ ghost kitchens across multiple geographic markets. Ghost kitchens are a capital-light, company-owned expansion opportunity by which we can significantly increase our footprint, geographic reach and brand awareness in a way that we feel better fits both the current environment and the future of the quick service restaurant segment. We believe ghost kitchens are highly disruptive to the restaurant industry especially given the current Covid-19 climate and the growing need for off-premise food services and delivery. As an extension of this concept, we recently announced a pilot agreement with Reef Technology. Reef’s standalone kitchens are located in neighborhoods which are underserved by traditional delivery methods and will complement our ghost kitchen portfolio nicely. Reef is different from our other Ghost Kitchen relationships as they operate under a licensing agreement, which requires no capital outlay by Muscle Maker. We are hopeful that the pilot program, which gets under way in November/December can lead to a more in-depth relationship.