Deer Horn Featured in Recent Publications about the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deer Horn Capital Inc. (CSE: DHC) (the “Company” or “Deer Horn”), reports that both The Narwhal and Business in Vancouver magazines have recently published stories on Deer Horn’s unique business model, particularly the company’s association with IRMA, the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance and Deer Horn’s relationship with Indigenous peoples in northern British Columbia.

“Both of these articles highlight how Deer Horn is approaching mineral exploration differently in BC,” said Deer Horn President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. “We are the only junior exploration company in the world seeking certification with IRMA. Our intent is to explore and develop our Deer Horn silver-gold-tellurium project adhering to IRMA standards.”

The Narwhal article, written by Ryan Stuart and titled “In a world that needs metals, how can we mine more responsibly?” appeared October 6, 2020. Deer Horn Chairperson Tony Fogarassy, who is both a lawyer and a former practicing geologist, noted in the article that, “We want to do it right from the start…There are too many crappy mines out there. For things to change, we need a different approach. IRMA represents that different approach.”

The article noted that “Fogarassy is also a lawyer and has advised First Nations governments and Indigenous-owned businesses as well as industry on mineral, oil and gas, and renewable energy projects. Before staking a claim, collecting a rock or even setting foot on the Deer Horn exploration project site, he approached the four local First Nation bands to ask for consent to operate on their land. It was one of the first times this was done in B.C. He continued to consult and ask for consent at each new phase of the project, believing this is the future of mining exploration in the province.”

Fogarassy’s work with Indigenous peoples in BC led to his involvement with IRMA. “IRMA set the bar for free, prior and informed consent,” he said. “Their language was exactly what Deer Horn was living by.”

The Business in Vancouver article, written by Nelson Bennet and titled “Does mining need a Good Housekeeping seal of approval?” appeared September 23, 2020. The story highlighted IRMA’s work and Deer Horn’s association with the NGO. The story also reported on a September summit on responsible mining, sponsored by the BC government, where representatives from Microsoft and BMW discussed the need for verification programs such as IRMA and how they will need buy-in from the mining industry.

