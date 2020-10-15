AgEagle Aerial Systems Partners with Valqari to Manufacture Drone Delivery Stations

Valqari’s patented station is the only solution that has solved the “last inch” logistic problems associated with drone deliveries and it allows for an entirely automated and safe drone package delivery. Built to Valqari’s patented design specifications, AgEagle will manufacture and assemble the Drone Delivery Stations in its new manufacturing and assembly facility in Wichita, Kansas.

AgEagle CEO Michael Drozd stated, “The excitement surrounding the use of commercial drones for package delivery is giving rise to an entire new ecosystem being built to support the industry. Effective solutions for ground support, like Valqari’s Drone Delivery Station, will prove to be a vital, fundamental component of this new ecosystem, helping to ensure the promising potential of mainstream drone package delivery is fully realized. We are very pleased to be teaming with Valqari and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship between our companies.”

Based in Chicago, Valqari has created the only universal, standardized, safe and secure drone landing station that protects people, property and packages. The seven and a half-feet high Drone Delivery Station offers a convenient landing station with six separate storage units to accommodate multiple drone and traditional postal deliveries or pickups. The station also maintains a digital chain of custody throughout the entire delivery process to give users peace of mind knowing their packages are secure until retrieved. This entirely automated process provides communication technology that authenticates and verifies every delivery while also eliminating any potential interference that may occur during the final stage of drone delivery.

In related news, AgEagle announced that it has also made an equity investment in Valqari in association with its current early stage funding round.

Commenting on the new partnership with AgEagle, Ryan Walsh, CEO and co-founder of Valqari, noted, “We based our decision to partner with AgEagle on three primary factors. One, we were looking for a highly adaptive manufacturing partner that has expertise in drone and drone-related manufacturing. Next, AgEagle is based in the United States which ensures there will not be the same concerns we are seeing with other areas of international manufacturing for the North American drone market. Finally, Valqari and AgEagle are very complementary so we sought a partnership with which we can grow as the market evolves and matures. We also greatly appreciate their vote of confidence in Valqari’s long term vision and value proposition by becoming one of our trusted new stockholders.”