 

MarineTraffic Extends Partnership With ORBCOMM for Satellite AIS Data

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2020, 14:30  |  56   |   |   

Provides complete situational picture of global vessel activity through long-term partnership

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that MarineTraffic, a leading maritime information service, has extended their contract through the end of 2023 for ORBCOMM’s satellite Automatic Identification System (AIS) data used for ship tracking and other maritime navigational and safety efforts.

MarineTraffic, which has been an ORBCOMM partner since 2013, uses ORBCOMM’s satellite AIS data to track real-time and historical movements of ships as well as their arrivals and departures in harbors and ports around the world. MarineTraffic combines ORBCOMM’s comprehensive AIS data with positional data from their extensive network of land-based receiving stations to provide actionable maritime intelligence solutions and improve the maritime ecosystem. By leveraging ORBCOMM’s reliable, high-performance AIS service, MarineTraffic helps their government and commercial customers enable maritime domain awareness, search and rescue, environmental monitoring and maritime intelligence applications. In addition, MarineTraffic will explore ORBCOMM’s other monitoring solutions as part of their efforts to expand their offering for the shipping industry and provide complete supply-chain visibility.

“We are excited to continue supporting MarineTraffic’s efforts to improve the overall maritime ecosystem by harnessing the power of ORBCOMM’s satellite AIS technology,” said Greg Flessate, ORBCOMM’s Senior Vice President and General Manager, Government and AIS. “As we collaborate on the next phase of our partnership, MarineTraffic will be able to leverage ORBCOMM’s industry-leading IoT solutions to enhance the end-to-end view of the global supply chain.”

“We are delighted to extend our long-standing relationship with ORBCOMM for another three years,” said Demitris Memos, MarineTraffic’s Chief Executive Officer. “MarineTraffic takes great pride in the collaboration with ORBCOMM and especially appreciates the reliability of ORBCOMM’s satellite AIS service, which is respected across the industry. We look forward to working with ORBCOMM as we continue to provide our global customers with digital maritime solutions that improve visibility, safety, compliance and operational efficiency at sea.”

Seite 1 von 3
Orbcomm Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
McPhy publishes an amendment to its 2019 Universal Registration Document and an admission to ...
Silver Bull Announces Private Placement of US$1.85 Million and Corporate Update
Nano One Announces $10 Million Equity Offering Co-Led by Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities
REC Silicon - Private placement successfully completed
RedHill Biopharma Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation for RHB-204 for the Treatment of NTM ...
Patriot One Releases Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces the Sale of Two Ultramax Vessels
Clean TeQ Announces Drilling Commences to Test Large Platinum Resource at Depth
Gold Resource Reports Preliminary Q3 Production Results Including Record Gold Production and 51% ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
ORBCOMM to Host Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call
07.10.20
Africa Wildlife Tracking Leverages ORBCOMM’s Satellite IoT Technology to Support Conservation Efforts Around the World
01.10.20
Armellini Express Selects ORBCOMM’s In-Cab Solution to Boost Fleet Efficiency and Driver Performance