Graph Analytics Market to be Worth $2.03 Billion by 2027- Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis by Meticulous Research

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, "Graph Analytics Market by Component, Deployment, Industry Size, Application (Customer Analytics, Recommendation Engine, Route Optimization, Fraud Detection), End User (BFSI, E-commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Logistics) – Global Forecast to 2027" , the graph analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $2.03 billion by 2027.

Graph analytics are used to determine the strength and direction of relationships between objects in a graph. These tools are increasingly being adopted for analytic workloads. Over the years, graph analytics has gained much importance and is becoming a common part of organizations dealing with huge amounts of data and complex networking systems. Graph analytics technology is packed with several benefits, such as high-performance, scalability, reliability, better problem solving, and real-time applications.

Several industries and organizations, including retail & e-commerce, government, and service providers, are deploying this technology. The growing demand to analyze low-latency queries, the ability to uncover relationships between data in real-time, and adoption of big data technology and integration of AI, IoT, and Blockchain technologies are the key factors driving the growth of the graph analytics market. However, the lack of standardization & technical skills and the downward trend of the global economy are expected to throw some serious challenges to the growth of the graph analytics market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Graph Analytics Market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected several economies around the globe. Combat measures, such as comprehensive lockdowns and quarantines, have a strong adverse impact on many industries globally, including the analytical industry. The uncertainty regarding the possible length of lockdowns has made it complex for industry players to anticipate the resurgence in the industry associated with digital transformation. Thus, the crisis is expected to cause structural shifts that would significantly impact the graph analytics industry.