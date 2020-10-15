Mindtree reports second quarter FY21 results

"I am pleased and encouraged with our performance in delivering a broad-based growth with revenue of $261M and EBITDA of 19.6% for the quarter. We appreciate the trust from our clients and thank our employees for their unrelenting dedication and collaborative spirit during these unprecedented times. Our approach of Redefining Possibilities in the new normal for businesses enabled us to deliver a balanced H1 performance. This has helped to reinforce confidence on our strategy to build on existing strengths and drive profitable growth by being the business transformation partner for our clients, developing future ready talent and delivering value to all our stakeholders," said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mindtree.

Key financial highlights:

Quarter ended September 30, 2020

In USD:

Revenue at $261 million (growth of 3.1% q-o-q / decline of 3.7% y-o-y)

(growth of 3.1% q-o-q / decline of 3.7% y-o-y)

Net profit at $34.3 million (growth of 21.5% q-o-q / 79.2% y-o-y)

(growth of 21.5% q-o-q / 79.2% y-o-y) In INR:

Revenue at ₹19,260 million (growth of 0.9% q-o-q / 0.6% y-o-y)



Net profit at ₹2,537 million (growth of 19.1% q-o-q / 87.9% y-o-y)

Other highlights:

Clients:

283 active clients as of September 30, 2020



8 new clients added during the quarter



$10 million clients grew by 1, total 24

clients grew by 1, total 24 People:

21,827 Mindtree Minds as of September 30, 2020



Trailing 12 months attrition is 13.8%

Q2 deal wins with leading global clients:

For a global CPG client, Mindtree has been chosen as a strategic partner for digital transformation. Mindtree will provide managed services to maintain digital platforms, create digital assets, and provide insights for real-time analytics for timely decision-making process



Mindtree expanded its engagement with a leading national bank in the U.S. to be its strategic application managed services partner to streamline its processes, manage and optimize technology applications, and accelerate its business transformation journey



Mindtree won a multi-year contract with a Swedish medical solutions company to provide SAP application support and will migrate the customer's on premise SAP to Microsoft Azure to enable platform-led DevSecOps operating model



For a UK's leading consumer electronics retailer, Mindtree will deliver the End User services by using Voice bots , Augmented reality, Virtual reality ( AR/VR ) capabilities to support remote stores and employees

Recognition:

Mindtree Recognized as an Expert Managed Service Provider for Microsoft Azure that signifies Mindtree's expertise in cloud services



A digital case study by Mindtree has been chosen as one of the top 25 case studies in 'ISG Digital Case Study Book-2020" for a leading online grocery store on "Delivering on the Promise of Data"



Mindtree has been recognized a leader in the Managed Services Archetype in ISG Provider Lens Next-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud - Data Center Services & Solutions 2020 Report



Mindtree recognized a leader in UK & US for SAP S/4HANA System Transformation, Managed Application Services for SAP ERP and SAP Leonardo Services in ISG Provider Lens SAP HANA and Leonardo Ecosystem Partners (Mid-Market) 2020 Report

Announcements

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 15, 2020 have declared an interim dividend of 75% ( ₹ 7.5 per equity share of par value ₹ 10 each)

About Mindtree