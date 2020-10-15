 

California Public Utilities Commission Issues Proposed Decision on Cal Water’s 2018 General Rate Case

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An Administrative Law Judge with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) issued a proposed decision yesterday in the 2018 General Rate Case and Infrastructure Improvement Plan for California Water Service (Cal Water), the largest subsidiary of California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT).

The proposed decision is subject to adoption by the CPUC and can be considered no earlier than the CPUC’s Nov. 19, 2020 meeting. If adopted as proposed, the decision would approve the settlement reached in October 2019 by Cal Water and the CPUC’s Public Advocates Office, allow Cal Water to continue its decoupling balancing accounts through 2022, and allow Cal Water to retain its pension and medical cost balancing accounts.  The proposed decision further resolves a small number of other issues which were not included in the settlement.

Under this proposed decision, Cal Water would be authorized to invest $828 million in its districts throughout California through 2021. This includes $148 million of water system infrastructure upgrades that would be recovered via the CPUC’s advice letter procedure after those projects are completed. The proposed decision authorizes Cal Water to increase total revenue company-wide by approximately $6.6 million in 2020, $20.3 million in 2021, $20.9 million in 2022, and up to $17.3 million when the advice letter projects are completed. Rate changes would vary by service area. 

“We appreciate the administrative law judge’s thorough analysis and proposed decision, which would enable us to fulfill our responsibility of delivering safe, reliable, high-quality water utility services to our customers and firefighters,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and CEO. “At the same time, we will continue working to keep costs as low as possible, in order to fulfill our commitment to provide quality, service, and value to our communities.”

About California Water Service Group
California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to more than 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

