 

LPL Financial Welcomes Father-Son Advisors Tom and Bill Smothers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that financial advisors Tom and Bill Smothers have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate RIA platforms, which leverage LPL as custodian. The father and son team reported having served approximately $220 million in retirement plan, brokerage and advisory assets*. They join LPL from KMS Financial Services, part of the Advisor Group network of broker-dealers.

With a background in the retirement plan industry dating back to 1976, Tom Smothers acquired Employee Benefit Design in 1998, later changing the name to Pacific Northwest Retirement Planners. Both of his sons also work at the firm; Bill is a financial advisor and Bryan is the firm’s office manager. The team is headquartered in Portland, Ore., with most of their clients located throughout southeast Alaska.

For years, the team has worked closely with CPA firms and other small businesses to provide retirement plans. As those business owners grew closer to retirement age, the Smothers recognized the opportunity to expand their service to include wealth management and financial planning. “Now, we’re starting to work with second and third generations of clients who are bringing their kids into the business. They see that my sons are working with me, and there’s an instant connection,” Tom Smothers said.

As Tom Smothers considered his succession plan, he felt LPL is the best fit to be their long-term partner. LPL has a dedicated team of experts in the qualified retirement plan space, along with providing the team with access to leading resources and capabilities to help them serve the growing needs of clients across wealth management. “We want our clients to have confidence in knowing that our partner is committed to the qualified plan space and focused on serving our clients’ best interests,” he said. “The qualified plan space has evolved over the years. LPL has a highly knowledgeable team that talks our language and understands our unique concerns. They are able to support the depth of expertise we provide to our existing clients, while matching that with a broad range of resources that make it possible to do more for clients today and into the future as their needs change.”

