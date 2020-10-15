TEGNA Announces Strong Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results, Increases Subscription Revenue Outlook

Revenue is expected to be $738 million, up 34 percent1 year-over-year, driven by record 2020 political advertising revenue, continued strength of subscription revenue, and stronger than expected advertising and marketing services revenue despite the impact of COVID-19 on the advertising market this year, as well as the impact of acquisitions. Excluding political advertising, revenue is expected to be up 14 percent compared to last year.

GAAP net income more than doubled1 compared to the third quarter of 2019 and is expected to be $132 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $259 million, a 65 percent1 increase compared to the same period in 2019. Both increases were driven by strong revenues, the impact of acquisitions and the Company’s continued prudent expense management.

Free cash flow is expected to be $153 million. Cash generation was driven by stronger than expected business performance. Strong free cash flow has facilitated accelerated debt pay down, and net leverage is now expected to be 4.2x or lower by the end of the year, an improvement from prior guidance.

Update on Full Year Subscription Revenue Expectations:

Full year subscription revenue growth is now expected to be up in the high-twenties percentage-wise1 compared to 2019, an improvement from our prior outlook of up mid-twenties reaffirmed on August 10, 2020.

1 Computed using the reported amount in the prior year period. The reported amount excludes the financial results of the Dispatch and Nexstar divestiture stations before their acquisition dates of August 8, 2019 and September 21, 2019, respectively.

Table No. 1 Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income presented in accordance with GAAP on the company's Consolidated Statements of Income are presented below: Quarter ended September 30, 2020 2019 Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc. (GAAP basis) $ 132,219 $ 48,346 Plus: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 51 — Plus: Provision for income taxes 41,967 5,079 Plus: Interest expense 51,896 52,454 Plus: Equity loss in unconsolidated investments, net 2,529 491 Less: Other non-operating items, net (961) 463 Operating income (GAAP basis) 227,701 106,833 Plus: Workforce restructuring expense 1,021 — Plus: Acquisition-related costs — 19,973 Less: Spectrum repacking reimbursements and other, net (2,902) (80) Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP basis) 225,820 126,726 Plus: Depreciation 16,086 15,381 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets 17,113 15,018 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP basis) $ 259,019 $ 157,125

Table No. 2 Reconciliations of free cash flow to net income presented in accordance with GAAP on the company's Consolidated Statements of Income are presented below: Quarter ended September 30, 2020 2019 % Increase

(Decrease) Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc. (GAAP basis) $ 132,219 $ 48,346 *** Plus: Provision for income taxes 41,967 5,079 *** Plus: Interest expense 51,896 52,454 (1.1) Plus: Acquisition-related costs — 19,973 *** Plus: Depreciation 16,086 15,381 4.6 Plus: Amortization 17,113 15,018 13.9 Plus: Stock-based compensation 5,010 4,445 12.7 Plus: Company stock 401(k) contribution 4,458 3,242 37.5 Plus: Syndicated programming amortization 17,628 15,516 13.6 Plus: Workforce restructuring expense 1,021 — *** Plus: Cash dividend from equity investments for return on capital 2,205 751 *** Plus: Equity loss in unconsolidated investments, net 2,529 491 *** Plus: Cash reimbursements from spectrum repacking 2,902 5,536 (47.6) Plus: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 51 — *** Less: Other non-operating items, net (961) 463 *** Less: Income tax payments, net of refunds (39,407) (17,672) *** Less: Spectrum repacking reimbursements and other, net (2,902) (80) *** Less: Syndicated programming payments (17,009) (16,316) 4.2 Less: Pension contributions (942) (2,460) (61.7) Less: Interest payments (74,499) (31,952) *** Less: Purchases of property and equipment (6,276) (13,547) (53.7) Free cash flow (non-GAAP basis) $ 153,089 $ 104,668 46.3 *** Not meaningful

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 63 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

