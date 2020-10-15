 

Balfour Beatty to Deliver Jacksonville University’s New Basketball Performance Center

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 14:55  |  56   |   |   

Balfour Beatty has been awarded by Jacksonville University (JU) to construct its new Basketball Performance Center that will serve as the future home of the institution’s men’s and women’s basketball program and day-to-day operations. The new facility will provide a new home for student-athletes, enhance the university’s ability to recruit quality individuals and allow students to be better prepared academically and athletically.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005480/en/

Photo renderings courtesy of Quinn Evans Architects.

Photo renderings courtesy of Quinn Evans Architects.

The Basketball Performance Center at JU will be a two-story, 26,000-square-foot practice facility that will feature coaching staff offices, weight room, training room, and a full court and a half of playing surface which will serve as the new practice venue for athletic programming. The new building will also offer 24-hour gym access for coaches, a rare amenity in collegiate athletics, and a weight room directly off the practice floor for daily use to improve individual performance and injury prevention programs.

“This project has been a top priority for our University and athletics department for several years,” said Alex Ricker-Gilbert, athletic director at JU. “Facilities can set programs apart from their peers, and in the sports of men’s and women’s basketball, the landscape is increasingly competitive. The Basketball Performance Center will provide a new home for our student-athletes, enhance our ability to recruit quality individuals, and will allow them to be better prepared academically and athletically. This is a major component of a larger scale plan to chart our successful future in men’s and women’s basketball.”

Adjacent to Historic Swisher Gymnasium, the Basketball Performance Center will solve current logistical issues and create more functionality and connectivity between the court and the coaching offices. With two courts, the men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball programs will find it easier to schedule practice time, and it will unlock new opportunities for summer youth programming.

“This basketball facility will have a significant impact on the way our program can operate beginning with the recruitment process and spanning our players’ entire time at Jacksonville University,” said Tony Jasick, JU men’s basketball head coach. “Having a space with unlimited access for their individual improvement is a significant piece in our continued growth. Jacksonville University has a storied tradition in men’s basketball, this commitment by the University will significantly help as we aim to add to that tradition moving forward.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Veolia Successfully Returns to the Hybrid Bond Market
Astellas to Acquire iota Biosciences
CuriosityStream, the First Streaming Media Company Devoted to Factual Entertainment, Lists on the ...
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Pricing of Notes Offering
Pinterest to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results