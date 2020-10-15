Balfour Beatty to Deliver Jacksonville University’s New Basketball Performance Center

Balfour Beatty has been awarded by Jacksonville University (JU) to construct its new Basketball Performance Center that will serve as the future home of the institution’s men’s and women’s basketball program and day-to-day operations. The new facility will provide a new home for student-athletes, enhance the university’s ability to recruit quality individuals and allow students to be better prepared academically and athletically.

Photo renderings courtesy of Quinn Evans Architects.

The Basketball Performance Center at JU will be a two-story, 26,000-square-foot practice facility that will feature coaching staff offices, weight room, training room, and a full court and a half of playing surface which will serve as the new practice venue for athletic programming. The new building will also offer 24-hour gym access for coaches, a rare amenity in collegiate athletics, and a weight room directly off the practice floor for daily use to improve individual performance and injury prevention programs.

“This project has been a top priority for our University and athletics department for several years,” said Alex Ricker-Gilbert, athletic director at JU. “Facilities can set programs apart from their peers, and in the sports of men’s and women’s basketball, the landscape is increasingly competitive. The Basketball Performance Center will provide a new home for our student-athletes, enhance our ability to recruit quality individuals, and will allow them to be better prepared academically and athletically. This is a major component of a larger scale plan to chart our successful future in men’s and women’s basketball.”

Adjacent to Historic Swisher Gymnasium, the Basketball Performance Center will solve current logistical issues and create more functionality and connectivity between the court and the coaching offices. With two courts, the men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball programs will find it easier to schedule practice time, and it will unlock new opportunities for summer youth programming.

“This basketball facility will have a significant impact on the way our program can operate beginning with the recruitment process and spanning our players’ entire time at Jacksonville University,” said Tony Jasick, JU men’s basketball head coach. “Having a space with unlimited access for their individual improvement is a significant piece in our continued growth. Jacksonville University has a storied tradition in men’s basketball, this commitment by the University will significantly help as we aim to add to that tradition moving forward.”