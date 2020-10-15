Allied Corp. Obtains Approval to Sell From the Colombian Institute of Agriculture (ICA)

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp. ("Allied") ( OTCQB: ALID ), an international medical cannabis company focused on creating and providing targeted cannabinoid health solutions to address today’s medical issues, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Allied Colombia SAS (formerly known as Medicolombias Cannabis S.A.S) has received approval from the Colombian Institute of Agriculture (“ICA”) for the cultivation and commercialization of all ten (10) of Allied’s proprietary strains submitted within it’s first seed evaluation process. ICA’s approval includes all ten (10) strains that were submitted. Nine (9) non-psychoactive (<1% THC) and one (1) psychoactive (>1% THC) cannabis strains.

This has been a year-long process that began with the registration of the ten (10) novel Allied strains with the national cultivar registry. Each strain was then germinated into plantlets in Allied’s scientific cultivation center in Colombia. Following germination, the plants entered into five (5) months of field trials that included rigorous data collection, analysis and phenotyping of the strains while in the vegetation life cycle. During this time, the strains were provided with propriety nutrients, handled with standard operating procedures and guided towards the plant flowering phase. Proprietary nutrients and procedures were also adhered to during the flowering phase and detailed batch record audit data were diligently collected during every day of the plant life cycle. Following the flowering phase, the plants were harvested and tested for cannabinoid profiles and quality assurance testing parameters. The harvested material was then sent to several approved testing laboratories and tested by high performance liquid chromatography testing methods. Testing was completed in several labs for validation of the results regarding the accuracy of the cannabinoid profiles.

The lab results showed a higher cannabinoid profile from being grown in the Colombian climate when compared to similar genotypes of strains grown in North American climate. These lab results, batch records and procedural archives, were submitted to the Colombian Institute of Agriculture and a day-long presentation was provided by Allied’s team.