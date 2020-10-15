 

Ocwen Financial Corporation Comments on Settlement With State of Florida Office of the Attorney General and Office of Financial Regulation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) (“Ocwen” or the “Company”), a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, today issued the following statement in conjunction with the resolution of the lawsuit filed in 2017 against the Company by the State of Florida Office of the Attorney General and State of Florida Office of Financial Regulation regarding certain legacy servicing activities.

“Ocwen believes that it has sound legal and factual defenses to all of the State of Florida’s claims but concluded that it is in the best interest of its stakeholders to resolve this matter without admitting liability in order to avoid the further distraction and expense of litigation. With the resolution of this lawsuit, the Company has resolved the last state matter arising from the legacy actions taken in April 2017. We believe Ocwen’s servicing practices have and continue to result in substantial benefits to consumers. Since the financial crisis, we have helped more than 1.5 million U.S. homeowners in need of assistance avoid foreclosure, forgiven approximately $19 billion in mortgage debt and, most recently, provided forbearance relief to more than 170,000 homeowners who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to continuing to work proactively and productively with our home-state regulators to create positive outcomes for the customers we serve.”

The settlement includes a combined total payment to the State of Florida of $5,160,000, and an additional $1 million payable in two years in the event specific loan modification-related obligations are not satisfied during that time. In addition, the Company has agreed to certain late fee waivers, a targeted loan modification program for certain eligible Florida borrowers, and certain non-monetary reporting and handling obligations. The settlement will result in an incremental accrual to the Company’s recorded liability as reported at June 30, 2020 that Ocwen believes is not material to its financial condition.

About Ocwen Financial Corporation

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) is a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator providing solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to education and providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices in the United States and the U.S. Virgin Islands and operations in India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit our website (www.ocwen.com).

