 

Interpublic Announces Leadership Succession at McCann Worldgroup

Bill Kolb Named Chairman and CEO, Harris Diamond to Retire at Year End

New York, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --   Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today senior leadership succession at its McCann Worldgroup unit. Bill Kolb has been named Chairman and CEO, succeeding Harris Diamond, who will be retiring at the end of the year.

“Bill understands the business needs of our clients, across a range of industries, disciplines and geographies. Bill, along with the exceptional talent we have in place across the organization, gives me confidence that we will continue to build on the progress and success we’ve seen at Worldgroup,” said Michael I. Roth, Chairman and CEO of IPG. “Bill’s long and successful history at McCann spans over two decades, and uniquely positions him to develop the Worldgroup model for the future. With the transition support of Harris, we’re confident the company can continue to deliver on its vision of being the world’s top creatively-driven marketing services organization.”

Kolb, 57, who most recently served as McCann Worldgroup’s Chief Operating Officer, is a recognized global leader in marketing and integrated communications, both in growing a diversified range of marketing services and in providing them as collaborative growth capabilities to many of the world’s leading brands. Prior to his role as COO, Kolb served as Global President, Diversified Agencies, driving key practice areas and disciplines, including technology and innovation, health, and data analytics across all of McCann Worldgroup’s networks. He first joined McCann Worldgroup in 2000 working across Momentum, MRM and McCann and holding various top-level roles ranging from CFO to CEO. In addition, he has been instrumental in the inception and growth of Commonwealth//McCann, the agency handling the global Chevrolet account, and the development and expansion of MRM, the award-winning customer relationship agency. Prior to McCann, his career included positions in the publishing, finance, real estate and oil industries. 

Kolb said, “Having been a part of McCann Worldgroup for over 20 years, I have seen the remarkable things our people are capable of, around the world, and could not be more honored to step into this role. Our vision of helping brands play a meaningful role in people’s lives, powered by creativity, has not only fueled our recent success, it’s an ambition that has never been more relevant. Working with the exceptional senior team that we have in place, I look forward to continuing to enhance McCann’s great legacy.”

13.10.20
IPG Named to FTSE4Good Index for Second Year in a Row
05.10.20
Interpublic Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release
02.10.20
IPG Named Most Effective Holding Company at 2020 U.S. Effie Awards