Reed’s Gets in the Holiday Spirit with Limited-Edition “Ginger All The Way” Box

This assortment of “ginger based goodies” is delivered straight to doorsteps with the “Ginger All The Way” holiday box that is packed with a variety of Reed’s new and best-selling products from 2020, including:

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ‘Tis the GINGER season! Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED), America’s #1 name in ginger, is spreading gingerly cheer and wellness to consumers nationwide this holiday season with the launch of a limited-edition “Ginger All the Way Box.”

Reed’s Real Ginger Ale (Original & Zero Sugar Original) – an ideal companion for holiday cocktails and mocktails with 2,000 milligrams of organic pressed ginger, and no artificial flavors, artificial colors, artificial preservatives or high fructose corn syrup. Even great for the day after!

an ideal companion for holiday cocktails and mocktails with 2,000 milligrams of organic pressed ginger, and no artificial flavors, artificial colors, artificial preservatives or high fructose corn syrup. Even great for the day after! Reed’s Wellness Ginger Shots (Daily Ginger & Ginger Energize) – powerful, shelf-stable 2-ounce shots packed with 3,000 milligrams of organic pressed ginger to enhance immune health anytime, anywhere during the holidays. Comes in Original or Natural Caffeine (100 mg).

powerful, shelf-stable 2-ounce shots packed with 3,000 milligrams of organic pressed ginger to enhance immune health anytime, anywhere during the holidays. Comes in Original or Natural Caffeine (100 mg). Reed’s Craft Ginger Candy Chews – with new packaging and an improved formula just in time for the season, the one-of-a-kind candy gives a spicy kick with a sweet finish and is made only with fresh ginger and pure, local ingredients.



“We’re spicing up ways to share REAL ginger goodness over the holidays,” shared Lindsay Martin, VP Marketing of Reed’s Inc. “Our limited-edition Ginger All The Way Boxes make it easier than ever to gift friends and family spicy flavor and wellness during the most wonderful time of the year. We at Reed’s believe that Ginger should easily be part of every celebration - Ginger All The Way… ”

The limited-edition box is the ultimate holiday gift to experience the efficacious levels of real, fresh ginger included in all of Reed’s beverages and candies. Shipping directly to ginger lovers’ nationwide, the “Ginger All The Way” box retails online for $19.99 at DrinkReeds.com, while supplies last. Reed’s Real Ginger Ale, Wellness Shots and Ginger Chews are also available for individual purchase on AMAZON.

For more information about Reed's Inc., please visit the Company's website at: http://www.drinkreeds.com or call 800-99-REEDS. Follow Reed's on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook (@drinkreeds).

About Reed's, Inc.

Established in 1989, Reed's is America's number 1 name in Ginger and America’s best-selling Ginger Beer brand and innovator for decades. Virgil's is America's best-selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas. The Reed's portfolio is sold in over 35,000 retail doors nationwide. Reed's core product line of Original, Extra and Strongest Craft Ginger Beers, along with the Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Extra Ginger Beer are unique due to the proprietary process of using fresh ginger root combined with a Jamaican inspired recipe of natural spices and fruit juices. The company uses this same handcrafted approach in its award-winning Virgil's line of great tasting, bold flavored craft sodas and Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Varieties.

Media Contact:

5W Public Relations

reeds@5wpr.com

212.999.5585

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dbd8fd46-4fa3-41b9 ...