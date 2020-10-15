 

Reed’s Gets in the Holiday Spirit with Limited-Edition “Ginger All The Way” Box

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2020, 14:55  |  40   |   |   

Oh what a time it is to enjoy, a delicious, GINGERFUL spread!

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ‘Tis the GINGER season! Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED), America’s #1 name in ginger, is spreading gingerly cheer and wellness to consumers nationwide this holiday season with the launch of a limited-edition “Ginger All the Way Box.”

This assortment of “ginger based goodies” is delivered straight to doorsteps with the “Ginger All The Way” holiday box that is packed with a variety of Reed’s new and best-selling products from 2020, including:

  • Reed’s Real Ginger Ale (Original & Zero Sugar Original) – an ideal companion for holiday cocktails and mocktails with 2,000 milligrams of organic pressed ginger, and no artificial flavors, artificial colors, artificial preservatives or high fructose corn syrup. Even great for the day after!
  • Reed’s Wellness Ginger Shots (Daily Ginger & Ginger Energize) – powerful, shelf-stable 2-ounce shots packed with 3,000 milligrams of organic pressed ginger to enhance immune health anytime, anywhere during the holidays. Comes in Original or Natural Caffeine (100 mg).
  • Reed’s Craft Ginger Candy Chews with new packaging and an improved formula just in time for the season, the one-of-a-kind candy gives a spicy kick with a sweet finish and is made only with fresh ginger and pure, local ingredients.

We’re spicing up ways to share REAL ginger goodness over the holidays, shared Lindsay Martin, VP Marketing of Reed’s Inc. Our limited-edition Ginger All The Way Boxes make it easier than ever to gift friends and family spicy flavor and wellness during the most wonderful time of the year. We at Reed’s believe that Ginger should easily be part of every celebration - Ginger All The Way…

The limited-edition box is the ultimate holiday gift to experience the efficacious levels of real, fresh ginger included in all of Reed’s beverages and candies. Shipping directly to ginger lovers’ nationwide, the “Ginger All The Way” box retails online for $19.99 at DrinkReeds.com, while supplies last. Reed’s Real Ginger Ale, Wellness Shots and Ginger Chews are also available for individual purchase on AMAZON.

For more information about Reed's Inc., please visit the Company's website at: http://www.drinkreeds.com or call 800-99-REEDS. Follow Reed's on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook (@drinkreeds).

About Reed's, Inc.
Established in 1989, Reed's is America's number 1 name in Ginger and America’s best-selling Ginger Beer brand and innovator for decades. Virgil's is America's best-selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas. The Reed's portfolio is sold in over 35,000 retail doors nationwide. Reed's core product line of Original, Extra and Strongest Craft Ginger Beers, along with the Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Extra Ginger Beer are unique due to the proprietary process of using fresh ginger root combined with a Jamaican inspired recipe of natural spices and fruit juices. The company uses this same handcrafted approach in its award-winning Virgil's line of great tasting, bold flavored craft sodas and Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Varieties.

Media Contact:
5W Public Relations
reeds@5wpr.com
212.999.5585

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dbd8fd46-4fa3-41b9 ...


Reed's Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
McPhy publishes an amendment to its 2019 Universal Registration Document and an admission to ...
Silver Bull Announces Private Placement of US$1.85 Million and Corporate Update
Nano One Announces $10 Million Equity Offering Co-Led by Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities
REC Silicon - Private placement successfully completed
RedHill Biopharma Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation for RHB-204 for the Treatment of NTM ...
Patriot One Releases Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces the Sale of Two Ultramax Vessels
Clean TeQ Announces Drilling Commences to Test Large Platinum Resource at Depth
Gold Resource Reports Preliminary Q3 Production Results Including Record Gold Production and 51% ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
Reed’s, Inc. Appoints Richard H. Hubli as Vice President of Operations