IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Medical Group (IMG), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, is excited to announce Made in the Streets and Filter of Hope as the winners of the fourth annual Leave Your Mark essay contest. Both organizations will receive $5,000 from IMG to use towards their global outreach efforts.

To enter IMG's Leave Your Mark contest, mission and social good organizations around the world were asked to respond to the question: How is your organization working to overcome the current obstacles impacting the world? If your organization were to win, how would $5,000 support your continued global outreach efforts?

The first winner, Filter of Hope, is an organization that strives to provide solutions for the many countries around the world still struggling to obtain clean drinking water. Filter of Hope's hollow fiber membrane water filters give families up to 250 gallons of bacteria-free water daily for 10 years. For context, the average American shower averages around 17 gallons of water.

With IMG's Leave Your Mark award, Filter of Hope can provide 5,130 water filters to communities in Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Dominican Republic, and Guatemala through their Living Water Project.

"Over the past several years, our primary ministry model has been hosting mission trips in 10 different Latin American countries. These trips are currently on hold because of COVID-19, so we have developed the Living Water project to send filters directly to our in-country church partners. Our partners will then train volunteers to install the filters and share their faith in places too remote to send teams," said Jerry McCall, Ministry Coordinator of Filter of Hope.

IMG's second Leave Your Mark winner, Made in the Streets (MITS), specializes in meeting the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of the children from the streets of Nairobi, Kenya. It's mission is comprised of three parts: building relationships and hosting feeding programs for street kids in the Eastleigh neighborhood, recruiting kids to join the boarding school where they will receive educational and vocational training, and sending graduates back into the world as community leaders and forces for good.