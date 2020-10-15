 

IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 15:00  |  33   |   |   

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Medical Group (IMG), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, is excited to announce Made in the Streets and Filter of Hope as the winners of the fourth annual Leave Your Mark essay contest. Both organizations will receive $5,000 from IMG to use towards their global outreach efforts.

International Medical Group (IMG) is an award-winning international medical and travel insurance company.

To enter IMG's Leave Your Mark contest, mission and social good organizations around the world were asked to respond to the question: How is your organization working to overcome the current obstacles impacting the world? If your organization were to win, how would $5,000 support your continued global outreach efforts?

The first winner, Filter of Hope, is an organization that strives to provide solutions for the many countries around the world still struggling to obtain clean drinking water. Filter of Hope's hollow fiber membrane water filters give families up to 250 gallons of bacteria-free water daily for 10 years. For context, the average American shower averages around 17 gallons of water.

With IMG's Leave Your Mark award, Filter of Hope can provide 5,130 water filters to communities in Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Dominican Republic, and Guatemala through their Living Water Project.

"Over the past several years, our primary ministry model has been hosting mission trips in 10 different Latin American countries. These trips are currently on hold because of COVID-19, so we have developed the Living Water project to send filters directly to our in-country church partners. Our partners will then train volunteers to install the filters and share their faith in places too remote to send teams," said Jerry McCall, Ministry Coordinator of Filter of Hope.

IMG's second Leave Your Mark winner, Made in the Streets (MITS), specializes in meeting the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of the children from the streets of Nairobi, Kenya. It's mission is comprised of three parts: building relationships and hosting feeding programs for street kids in the Eastleigh neighborhood, recruiting kids to join the boarding school where they will receive educational and vocational training, and sending graduates back into the world as community leaders and forces for good.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DJI Unveils First Integrated Lidar Drone Solution And A Powerful Full-Frame Camera Payload For ...
China's chipmaking giant SMIC's N+1 process makes tape-out breakthrough
Nintex Completes Acquisition of K2 Software, Inc.
FRP Pipe & Tank Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 8.0 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview ...
Stena RoRo enlarging and modernizing RoPax vessels Stena Lagan and Stena Mersey with 36-meter ...
Global IPO activity rebounds sharply hitting historic highs in Q3 2020
BioInvent and Transgene to present data on oncolytic virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Medical Device Cleaning Market to Prosper on Back of Numerous Norms and Government Regulations on Reprocessing of Medical Devices: TMR
Consumer Electronics and Automotive Sectors to Push Adoption Potential for Electrically Conductive ...
Smart Eye receives two additional design wins from Korean OEM
Titel
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation
United Arab Emirates Accedes to Artemis Accords
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
Huawei's Four Open Source Basic Software Projects Infuse Diversified Computing Power into Every ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease