 

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results and Conference Call Date

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) (“Colony Credit Real Estate” or the “Company”) today announced it will release third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss the results the same day at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (855) 327-6837 ten minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial (631) 891-4304. The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at www.clncredit.com. A webcast of the call will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website.

For those unable to participate during the live call, a replay will be available starting November 5, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET, through November 12, 2020, at 8:59 p.m. PT / 11:59 p.m. ET. To access the replay, dial (844) 512-2921 (U.S.), and use conference ID code 10011375. International callers should dial (412) 317-6671 and enter the same conference ID number.

About Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE: CLNC) is one of the largest publicly traded commercial real estate (CRE) credit REITs, focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. CRE debt investments primarily consist of first mortgage loans, which we expect to be the primary investment strategy. Colony Credit Real Estate is externally managed by a subsidiary of leading global real estate and investment management firm, Colony Capital, Inc. Colony Credit Real Estate is organized as a Maryland corporation and taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For additional information regarding the Company and its management and business, please refer to www.clncredit.com.

