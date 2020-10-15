Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results and Conference Call Date

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) (“Colony Credit Real Estate” or the “Company”) today announced it will release third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss the results the same day at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (855) 327-6837 ten minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial (631) 891-4304. The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at www.clncredit.com. A webcast of the call will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website.