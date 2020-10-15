EMCOR Group, Inc. Third Quarter Conference Call to Be Broadcast Over the Internet

Listeners can access the conference call live over the Internet through a (WEBCAST) link on the Home Page of the Company's website at https://emcorgroup.com/ at the following times:

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) intends to release its third quarter 2020 results for the period ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, October 29, 2020. In conjunction with this release, EMCOR Group will host a conference call, which will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet. Tony Guzzi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Pompa, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Kevin Matz, Executive Vice President - Shared Services, will host the call.

Thursday, October 29, 2020

10:30 AM EDT

9:30 AM CDT

8:30 AM MDT

7:30 AM PDT

Please allow 10 minutes prior to the call to visit the site and download and install any necessary audio software. Additionally, investors can access a replay of the webcast through a (REPLAY) link two hours after the call on the home page of the Company’s website. A replay of the call will be available through November 29, 2020.

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company’s Web site at www.emcorgroup.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any such comments speak only as of October 15, 2020 and EMCOR assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, unless required by law. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding anticipated future operating and financial performance, the nature and impact of our remaining performance obligations, our ability to pursue acquisitions, our ability to return capital to shareholders, market opportunities, market growth and customer trends. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated (whether expressly or implied) by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, these statements are no guarantee of future performance. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, adverse effects of general economic conditions, changes in the political environment, changes in the specific markets for EMCOR’s services, adverse business conditions, availability of adequate levels of surety bonding, increased competition, unfavorable labor productivity, mix of business, the impact of the 2020 ransomware attack, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our revenue and operations, including employees, construction activity, and facilities utilization, and the risk factors associated with EMCOR’s business discussed in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors,” of the Company’s 2019 Form 10-K, in Part II, Item 1A “Risk Factors,” of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020, and in other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.emcorgroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005165/en/