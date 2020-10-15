 

EMCOR Group, Inc. Third Quarter Conference Call to Be Broadcast Over the Internet

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) intends to release its third quarter 2020 results for the period ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, October 29, 2020. In conjunction with this release, EMCOR Group will host a conference call, which will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet. Tony Guzzi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Pompa, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Kevin Matz, Executive Vice President - Shared Services, will host the call.

Listeners can access the conference call live over the Internet through a (WEBCAST) link on the Home Page of the Company's website at https://emcorgroup.com/ at the following times:

Thursday, October 29, 2020
 10:30 AM EDT
9:30 AM CDT
8:30 AM MDT
7:30 AM PDT

Please allow 10 minutes prior to the call to visit the site and download and install any necessary audio software. Additionally, investors can access a replay of the webcast through a (REPLAY) link two hours after the call on the home page of the Company’s website. A replay of the call will be available through November 29, 2020.

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company’s Web site at www.emcorgroup.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any such comments speak only as of October 15, 2020 and EMCOR assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, unless required by law. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding anticipated future operating and financial performance, the nature and impact of our remaining performance obligations, our ability to pursue acquisitions, our ability to return capital to shareholders, market opportunities, market growth and customer trends. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated (whether expressly or implied) by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, these statements are no guarantee of future performance. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, adverse effects of general economic conditions, changes in the political environment, changes in the specific markets for EMCOR’s services, adverse business conditions, availability of adequate levels of surety bonding, increased competition, unfavorable labor productivity, mix of business, the impact of the 2020 ransomware attack, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our revenue and operations, including employees, construction activity, and facilities utilization, and the risk factors associated with EMCOR’s business discussed in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors,” of the Company’s 2019 Form 10-K, in Part II, Item 1A “Risk Factors,” of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020, and in other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.emcorgroup.com.

Emcor Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Veolia Successfully Returns to the Hybrid Bond Market
Astellas to Acquire iota Biosciences
CuriosityStream, the First Streaming Media Company Devoted to Factual Entertainment, Lists on the ...
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Pricing of Notes Offering
Pinterest to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
EMCOR Group, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
16.09.20
EMCOR Group, Inc. to Speak at the D.A. Davidson 19th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Virtual Conference