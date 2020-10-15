Navis Customers Report Strong Interest in SaaS Solutions to Better Manage Operations and Reduce Total Cost of Ownership

The results from the survey, titled “Understanding Your Terminal Strategy with Cloud-based Technologies” gathered from 79 Navis N4 customers, provide insight on the current level of interest and projected timelines for moving their TOS and other terminal applications to the cloud, the key benefits customers anticipate as well as the myths and concerns associated with the move. Navis customers are among those actively exploring their options and mapping future strategies that include the cloud:

Navis , a part of Cargotec Corporation and provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, unveiled new survey findings that explore the strong, growing interest among customers in moving IT operations to the cloud. Leveraging a SaaS delivery model allows ports to eliminate hidden costs and unscheduled downtime at the terminal and grants terminal managers the freedom to do what they do best — focus on running operations. Recent reports note that industry adoption of SaaS is expected to increase to 67% within the next five years and these findings are echoed by Navis’ survey, which found that market interest in cloud solutions has raised nearly 40% compared to last year (54% in 2019 vs. 93% in 2020), with 79% of respondents having an existing timeline to move or considering moving to the cloud.

60% of those with a timeline would consider moving their TOS to the cloud within four years – 23% are looking at a shorter window of 1-2 years

93% are interested in exploring more about Navis’ N4 SaaS solution and 62% have already taken active steps, reporting at least some familiarity with the offering

“Cloud-based solutions and SaaS offerings are gaining momentum in the shipping industry as we have seen with Octopi by Navis for smaller terminals. Now, larger terminals are increasingly looking at how terminal operating solutions can further optimize their operations and save them time and money,” said Andy Barrons, Chief Strategy Officer at Navis. “Solutions like Navis N4 SaaS and Octopi by Navis provide our customers with the complete package to not only streamline day-to-day operations utilizing the cloud, but lay the groundwork for continuous terminal innovation moving forward. As we saw in our survey, terminals are beginning to explore the many benefits that a SaaS solution provides and we’re excited to partner with our customers as they make this important transition.”

While a majority of the industry still operates on-premise software solutions, Navis customers realize the tangible benefits to be achieved by putting the TOS in the cloud. Among the survey responses, the top benefits expected when moving to the cloud include increased cost savings, greater stability and reliability, ease of upgrades, as well as transitioning TOS monitoring and management to a managed service provider.

For more information about N4 SaaS, please visit: https://www.navis.com/en/products/terminal-solutions/n4-saas/

