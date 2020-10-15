 

AXIS Re Bolsters North American Casualty Team with Two Underwriting Hires

Business Wire
15.10.2020, 15:00  |  11   |   |   

AXIS Re, the reinsurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the hiring of Lydia LaSalata and Matthew Trinkle to its North American Casualty team. Ms. LaSalata joins AXIS Re today as a Senior Underwriter for Professional Liability, and Mr. Trinkle recently joined as an Underwriter for Casualty & Alternative Risk.

“We’re excited to welcome Lydia and Matt to the team. As we adapt our North America Casualty business to the changing market and continue to deepen relationships with our strategic partners, their perspectives will be key,” said Dan Osterrieder, Head of Casualty North America at AXIS Re. “Lydia brings significant Professional Liability experience and underwriting expertise. Matt’s background in Casualty reinsurance will also be a strong asset to the team.”

Ms. LaSalata joins AXIS from Safety National Re where she was Vice President within the Financial Lines Treaty team. Mr. Trinkle joined AXIS from Transatlantic Re where he was an Assistant Vice President.

About AXIS Capital
 AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at June 30, 2020 of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Canada and the Middle East. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com. Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.

