J2 Global Partners With NAACP on $6 Million Media Program

J2 began working with NAACP in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death with the launch of its “ #WeAreDoneDying ” campaign across J2 Global digital media properties, promoting NAACP’s social movement urging Congress to take measures to ensure Black lives are protected. In fall 2020, J2 distributed NAACP’s campaign to increase civic participation.

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM), a leading Internet information and services company, today announced a contribution to the NAACP of $6 million in advertising inventory across J2 Global media properties, over three years, to advance key NAACP messages and initiatives.

"We are excited to partner with J2 to advance critical messages around the issues that impact the Black community,” said Aba Blankson, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, of NAACP. “J2's commitment to racial equity and the promotion of social justice initiatives could not come at a more crucial time. While our nation grapples with one of the most tumultuous years in its history, we all have a role to play in eradicating systemic racism. As one of the largest media brands on the globe, we are pleased that J2 has picked up the baton in the most meaningful way."

“It’s an honor to partner with the country’s leading civil rights organization,“ said Vivek Shah, CEO of J2 Global. “We proudly support NAACP’s vision and ongoing efforts to eradicate racial inequality and injustice.“

J2 Global believes that “Doing > Talking.” This partnership is part of J2 Global’s ongoing stand against systemic racism and its solidarity with the Black community. For more information on our efforts, visit https://www.j2global.com/general/doinggreaterthantalking/.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading Internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media segment and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, IPVanish and KeepItSafe in its Cloud Services segment. J2 Global reaches over 230 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2019, J2 Global had achieved 24 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information, visit: www.j2global.com.

About NAACP

Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. We have over 2,200 units and branches across the nation, along with well over 2M activists. Our mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons. The NAACP is a c4 organization (contributions are not tax-deductible), and we have a partner c3 organization known as NAACP Empowerment Programs (contributions are fully tax-deductible as allowed by the IRS). NOTE: The Legal Defense Fund – also referred to as the NAACP-LDF was founded in 1940 as a part of the NAACP, but separated in 1957 to become a completely separate entity. It is recognized as the nation’s first civil and human rights law organization and shares our commitment to equal rights.

