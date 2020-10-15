 

Fastly Powers Digital Experiences for Voter Education During an Unusual Election Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 15:00  |  13   |   |   

Fastly, Inc (NYSE: FSLY), provider of an edge cloud platform, is highlighting the work activated on its network to enable and educate voters during an election year beset by a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, and social turmoil. Now more than ever, the internet offers advantages that are amplified amidst the current pandemic to those with access to a residential or mobile connection, including the ability to stay connected with loved ones, engage with the world around us, and continue to work remotely. A long-time provider of mission-critical infrastructure to businesses, nonprofits, and open-source projects, Fastly powers cutting-edge digital experiences for organizations that are advancing the areas of voter literacy and voting rights.

“Our mission is to build a more trustworthy internet. We are proud to partner with organizations that are finding innovative ways to enable and educate voters during a time when they can’t physically gather to educate themselves,” said Joshua Bixby, CEO of Fastly. “The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way voters access information about candidates and voting infrastructure. As rallies and town halls move online across the country, voters must rely on digital communication more than ever to stay informed.”

DoSomething.org, a longtime member of Fastly’s Open Source and Nonprofit Program, is a nonprofit focused on activating young people to create social change. One of their key causes this year is registering young people to vote — and teaching them how to inspire others to do the same. In 2018, they registered over 118,000 new young people to vote in the U.S. ahead of the midterm elections. In addition, they activated the new voters to turn out at the polls in higher percentages than the general population: 57% of their 2018 registrations turned out to vote, compared to 39% of registered 18-24 year olds in the general population.

This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented nonprofits with a unique set of challenges, particularly with restrictions around in-person events. In 2020, DoSomething.org moved their voter registration activities completely online due to the pandemic. Their newly online-only activities are built to create personalized ladders of engagement for young people, to direct relevant actions and habituate civic engagement. With digital innovation at the forefront and a user-first mindset, they are on track to meet their goal of 250,000 young voter registrations by the 2020 election.

“Educating young people on the electoral process — registering to vote, knowing their voting options, and turning out at the polls — is a top priority for us in creating life-long civically-engaged citizens,” said Carrie Bloxson, CMO of DoSomething.org. “Something like knowing when and how to check registration status or finding a polling location for a young person can mean the difference between being able to vote or being turned away at the voting booth. Accessibility to this information, and reliable internet to support that accessibility, is crucial.”

Finally, Fastly is announcing today that all employees around the world will receive their local national election days off. Fastly will also donate $13,000 each to Black Voters Matter Fund & Fair Fight, to aid with their critical missions of promoting fair elections for marginalized groups. “We believe creating change in the broader community starts with making changes in our own home,” said Maurice Wilkins. “Fastly strives to lead by example. We’re making direct donations to organizations, giving our employees the day off, and running an internal awareness campaign to drive Fastlyans to participate in the electoral process.”

To learn more, read Fastly’s latest blog about the company’s initiatives to advance voter enablement. Visit Fastly’s website to learn more about the Open Source and Nonprofit Program, through which they have pledged $50 million to support nonprofits and open source projects.

About Fastly

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the internet. Fastly’s platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development with unmatched visibility and minimal latency, empowering developers to innovate with both performance and security. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Vimeo, Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub.

Source: Fastly, Inc

Fastly Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Fastly - ein CDN Player

Diskussion: Fastly kooperiert jetzt stärker mit Google: Wird das Wachstum jetzt stark beschleunigt?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Veolia Successfully Returns to the Hybrid Bond Market
Astellas to Acquire iota Biosciences
CuriosityStream, the First Streaming Media Company Devoted to Factual Entertainment, Lists on the ...
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Pricing of Notes Offering
Pinterest to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:09 Uhr
Dow Jones, Morgan Stanley, United Airlines, Ryanair, TikTok, Fastly, Alibaba - US-Markt
10:52 Uhr
Fastly-Aktie crasht um 25 %! Was jetzt?
09:25 Uhr
3 Cloud-Aktien, die dich zum Millionär machen können – jetzt erst recht!
08:42 Uhr
Marktüberblick: Apple, Nio, Tesla, Alcoa, Fastly, JinkoSolar, Loop Industries, Roche, Nel, Siemens, Drägerwerk, Metro, Nordex
14.10.20
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
14.10.20
3 Top-Wachstumsaktien, die deinen Einsatz seit dem Corona-Crashtief mindestens ver-3-facht haben!
12.10.20
Hohes Risiko, hohe Rendite? 2 Aktien, die jetzt ein Kauf sein könnten!
09.10.20
Fastly, Etsy & Square: 3 Aktien, die neue Hochs erreicht haben – jetzt noch ein Kauf?
08.10.20
807 % in 7 Monaten: Unmöglich? Möglich!
08.10.20
3 Aktien, die absurd überbewertet aussehen (es aber nicht sind)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:48 Uhr
16
Fastly - ein CDN Player
14.10.20
3
Fastly kooperiert jetzt stärker mit Google: Wird das Wachstum jetzt stark beschleunigt?