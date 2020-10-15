 

OLB Group Integrates 3-D Secure to its Solutions Portfolio

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), a provider of cloud-based omnicommerce and payment acceptance solutions for small- and mid-size merchants, announced it has integrated a comprehensive 3D Secure service for its merchants through its proprietary Secure Pay payment gateway.

3-D Secure is an essential security layer for merchants accepting online payments by authenticating consumers before transactions are completed. This technology protects both businesses and consumers from fraudulent activity and ensures that merchants are not liable for unauthorized chargebacks. 3-D Secure is backed and recognized by all major debit and credit card issuers, including Visa, Mastercard and American Express.

Ronny Yakov, chief executive officer of OLB, said, “The integration of 3-D Secure into our SecurePay payment gateway illustrates our ongoing commitment to ensure merchants and their customers leverage the most advanced security solutions in the industry. As more transactions continue to transition from card present to online and mobile payments, we expect that the 3-D Secure solution will become a much-needed tool for our ecommerce merchants. Providing merchants with seamless and cost-efficient solutions to address and solve the challenges of competing online will always remain a core initiative of OLB.”

Headquartered in New York, OLB is one of the nation’s leading providers of omnicommerce services for the fast growing small and mid-size sector. OLB currently serves more than 8,500 merchants across industries that include retail, restaurants, hospitality, professional services, and other markets. At the heart of OLB’s omnicommerce offering is its ShopFast platform, a cloud management portal that enables merchants to seamlessly integrate multiple business functions that occur on-site, online, and via mobile devices. Through this technology, merchants can accept and fulfill orders, process payments through both traditional and contactless interfaces, launch customized data-driven marketing campaigns, and initiate and manage loyalty programs. OLB’s technology is PCI DSS secure and follows the guidelines of data privacy mandates.

Merchants interested in leveraging 3-D Secure are invited to contact The OLB Group at www.olb.com to set up an account at https://cardaccept.com/#contact

Investor Database for Future Press Releases and Industry Updates

Interested investors and shareholders are invited to be added to the corporate e-mail database for corporate press releases and industry updates by sending an e-mail to investorrelations@OLB.com

