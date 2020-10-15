 

Huron Announces Acquisition of Salesforce Industries Partner ForceIQ

Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire ForceIQ, a leading Salesforce Industries (formerly known as Vlocity) partner focused on helping clients drive digital transformation and innovation at scale powered by the cloud. Huron and ForceIQ will use their combined industry, functional and technical expertise to help organizations create exceptional digital customer experiences that drive long-term growth.

“Businesses are being forced to rethink how they engage with their customers and reassess how they get work done as a result of the disruption in today’s economic environment,” said James H. Roth, chief executive officer of Huron. “This acquisition accelerates Huron’s commitment to helping our clients better compete in disruptive and highly competitive markets.”

ForceIQ, a certified Salesforce Industries (formerly Vlocity) partner, helps organizations design, build and bring to market products, services and experiences powered by Salesforce. Since its founding in 2018, ForceIQ has focused on providing digital innovation for patients, providers and payors using the Salesforce and Vlocity technologies. More than 65 global employees will join Huron in addition to the business’s founders, Daniel Townsend, Jonathan Williams and Deepak Bandi.

“Huron and ForceIQ are a natural strategic and cultural fit and we are excited to join an organization with a similar entrepreneurial mindset as we work together to grow Huron’s Salesforce business,” said Daniel Townsend, chief executive officer and co-founder of ForceIQ, who will become a Huron managing director. “Huron and ForceIQ’s complementary set of guiding values and commitment to clients combined with our collective digital, technology and analytics capabilities will enable us to drive business transformation at scale and strengthen our ability to support the shared industries we serve.”

ForceIQ will be included in Huron’s Business Advisory operating segment. Terms of the acquisition, which is expected to close in November 2020, were not disclosed.

ABOUT HURON

Huron is a global consultancy that collaborates with clients to drive strategic growth, ignite innovation and navigate constant change. Through a combination of strategy, expertise and creativity, we help clients accelerate operational, digital and cultural transformation, enabling the change they need to own their future. By embracing diverse perspectives, encouraging new ideas and challenging the status quo, we create sustainable results for the organizations we serve. Learn more at www.huronconsultinggroup.com.

