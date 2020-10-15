 

Personalis to Participate in Immuno Series US Virtual Meeting

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced the company’s participation at the Immuno Series US Virtual meeting which will be held online, October 15-16, 2020.

Personalis will present “Maximizing immunotherapy biomarker discovery with a multidimensional tumor immunogenomics platform,” featuring the Personalis universal cancer immunogenomics approach, ImmunoID NeXT. Kedar Hastak, PhD, will present for Personalis. His presentation will focus on the current challenges facing investigators in immuno-oncological translational research including maximizing data generation from a single sample and the analysis of complex data.

Dr. Hastak will discuss how more accurate, predictive biomarker analysis may assist in the selection of effective combinatorial immunotherapy treatments for patients. Additionally, the complexity of both the tumor and tumor microenvironment suggests a comprehensive approach is needed for robust characterization of the cancer ecosystem. By combining highly sensitive, exome-scale DNA and RNA sequencing with advanced analytics, the ImmunoID NeXT Platform provides a multidimensional view of the tumor and the tumor microenvironment (TME) from a single sample preparation. Dr. Hastak will feature a case study demonstrating the ability of this immunogenomics profiling platform to uncover tumor escape mechanisms and to identify composite biomarkers of potentially greater predictive capacity from patients treated with immune checkpoint blockade. Additionally, the presentation will highlight NeXT Liquid Biopsy, an exome-wide liquid biopsy approach combined with ImmunoID NeXT, to further explore critical areas of tumor biology.

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in population sequencing and cancer genomics, with a focus on data, scale, efficiency and quality. Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing operations globally and is currently the sole sequencing provider to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Million Veteran Program (VA MVP). In oncology, Personalis is transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. The Personalis ImmunoID NeXT Platform is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. The Personalis Clinical Laboratory is GxP-aligned as well as CLIA’88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter (@PersonalisInc).

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements relating to attributes or advantages of the ImmunoID NeXT Platform, Personalis’ services for the VA MVP, the company’s business opportunities, leadership or growth, or other future events. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, that could cause actual results to differ materially from any anticipated results or expectations expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Personalis’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s most recent reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q, and include those listed under the caption “Risk Factors.” Personalis disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

