 

Medallion Financial Corp. to Participate in the Piper Sandler East Coast Financial Services Conference

Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN, “Medallion Financial” or the “Company”) announced today that it will be participating in the Piper Sandler East Coast Financial Services Conference on Monday, November 9, 2020.

For those interested in having a meeting with Medallion Financial, please contact your Piper Sandler representative.

About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a finance company that originates and services loans in various industries, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Medallion Bank, also originates and services consumer loans. Medallion Financial Corp. has lent more than $9 billion since its initial public offering in 1996.

About Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Asset management products and services are offered through separate investment advisory affiliates.

