 

BioSyent Named to the Growth List Ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies for Eighth Consecutive Year

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) is pleased to announce that it has been included in the 32nd annual Growth List, the definitive ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies by Canadian Business and Maclean’s. The Growth List (formerly the Growth 500) ranks Canadian companies based on five-year revenue growth. Results of the annual ranking are published in a special print issue of Canadian Business with Maclean’s magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com and GrowthList.ca.

Based on a five-year revenue growth rate of 75% (2014 - 2019), BioSyent was named as one of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies on the 2020 Growth List. This is the eighth consecutive year that BioSyent has been included in this ranking.

“We are proud to be recognized for our top-line growth among Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies for the eighth consecutive year,” commented René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “We are also proud of BioSyent’s track record of delivering profitability along with this growth, with Q2 2020 marking the 40th consecutive profitable quarter for the Company.”

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty/hospital and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 12,808,600 shares issued and outstanding.

