F-Secure issues financial outlook for 2020

F-Secure withdrew its 2020 outlook on 9 April 2020 due to COVID-19 related market uncertainties. F-Secure now issues a new outlook for 2020.

F-Secure’s outlook for 2020

Revenue from corporate security products is expected to grow compared to 2019

Revenue from cyber security consulting is expected to decrease compared to 2019

Revenue from consumer security is expected to grow compared to 2019

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be above EUR 33 million

The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related risks have been described in F-Secure’s Half Year Financial Report 2020. F-Secure’s Interim Report for January–September 2020 will be published on 29 October 2020.

