 

VERB Adds Market America | SHOP.COM to Growing Roster of Clients

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2020, 15:00  |  21   |   |   

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that Market America, a global product brokerage and internet marketing company that specializes in one-to-one marketing, has begun adoption of verbCRM, VERB’s interactive video-based customer relationship management and sales enablement platform, for its global network of entrepreneurs or distributors. Market America’s primary shopping website, SHOP.COM, provides consumers access to approximately 300 million products, including Market America’s exclusive brands and thousands of top retail brands.

Market America launched the verbCRM sales enablement platform at its annual Market America|SHOP.COM International Convention in September 2020, a three-day annual event attended by a virtual audience of tens of thousands of global independent distributors. We believe that verbCRM will enable Market America’s distributors to effectively engage customers by easily sharing product information and interactive video content directly with customers and through social media, adding the capability for sampling, and transforming the selling process into an interactive experience that allows distributors to monitor and act upon customer engagement. The verbCRM app was launched with a sampling feature using one of Market America’s best-selling products, the Isotonix Daily Essentials Packets.

Through its UnFranchise Business model, Market America allows its distributors (known as “UnFranchise Owners”) to benefit from systemization, standardization, state-of-the-art management systems, merchandising and marketing tools, and growing visibility, with no franchise fees, minimal startup fees, no large monthly overhead and no territorial restrictions. We believe that verbCRM will serve as a selling resource to empower UnFranchise Owners in acquiring new customers and strengthening relationships with existing ones.

“We are thrilled to add Market America to our growing roster of clients,” said Nick Hoggan, Chief Revenue Officer of VERB. “This also presents a significant opportunity to increase our user base and SaaS revenue by offering verbLIVE, our interactive video-based livestream ecommerce and webinar product, to their UnFranchise Owners. We believe that Market America’s UnFranchise Owners will benefit greatly from our video-based sales tools and viewer engagement analytics - especially in this period of COVID-related social distancing. Adoption and deployment of verbLIVE is quick and easy for clients already on the verbCRM platform.”

Seite 1 von 3
Verb Technology Company Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
McPhy publishes an amendment to its 2019 Universal Registration Document and an admission to ...
Nano One Announces $10 Million Equity Offering Co-Led by Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities
Silver Bull Announces Private Placement of US$1.85 Million and Corporate Update
REC Silicon - Private placement successfully completed
RedHill Biopharma Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation for RHB-204 for the Treatment of NTM ...
Patriot One Releases Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces the Sale of Two Ultramax Vessels
Clean TeQ Announces Drilling Commences to Test Large Platinum Resource at Depth
Gold Resource Reports Preliminary Q3 Production Results Including Record Gold Production and 51% ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
VERB Appoints Mitch Bledsoe as Chief Information Officer and Julie Holdren as Chief Product Officer
01.10.20
Sales Enablement Platform Leader VERB to Present at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 8, 2020 at 11: 30 AM ET

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.08.20
17
Wie weit läuft die noch? Aussichtsreicher OTC-Wert