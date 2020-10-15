VERB Adds Market America | SHOP.COM to Growing Roster of Clients

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that Market America, a global product brokerage and internet marketing company that specializes in one-to-one marketing, has begun adoption of verbCRM, VERB’s interactive video-based customer relationship management and sales enablement platform, for its global network of entrepreneurs or distributors. Market America’s primary shopping website, SHOP.COM, provides consumers access to approximately 300 million products, including Market America’s exclusive brands and thousands of top retail brands.



Market America launched the verbCRM sales enablement platform at its annual Market America|SHOP.COM International Convention in September 2020, a three-day annual event attended by a virtual audience of tens of thousands of global independent distributors. We believe that verbCRM will enable Market America’s distributors to effectively engage customers by easily sharing product information and interactive video content directly with customers and through social media, adding the capability for sampling, and transforming the selling process into an interactive experience that allows distributors to monitor and act upon customer engagement. The verbCRM app was launched with a sampling feature using one of Market America’s best-selling products, the Isotonix Daily Essentials Packets.

Through its UnFranchise Business model, Market America allows its distributors (known as “UnFranchise Owners”) to benefit from systemization, standardization, state-of-the-art management systems, merchandising and marketing tools, and growing visibility, with no franchise fees, minimal startup fees, no large monthly overhead and no territorial restrictions. We believe that verbCRM will serve as a selling resource to empower UnFranchise Owners in acquiring new customers and strengthening relationships with existing ones.

“We are thrilled to add Market America to our growing roster of clients,” said Nick Hoggan, Chief Revenue Officer of VERB. “This also presents a significant opportunity to increase our user base and SaaS revenue by offering verbLIVE, our interactive video-based livestream ecommerce and webinar product, to their UnFranchise Owners. We believe that Market America’s UnFranchise Owners will benefit greatly from our video-based sales tools and viewer engagement analytics - especially in this period of COVID-related social distancing. Adoption and deployment of verbLIVE is quick and easy for clients already on the verbCRM platform.”