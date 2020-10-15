 

Josh Tannariello, CEO of MasterBeat Corporation, and MSTO Board Member Brad Knight are Featured in a New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announces the availability of a new interview with MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets through its subsidiary SBQ Holdings, LLC. Josh Tannariello, CEO of Masterbeat Corp. (OTC MSTO) and Brad Knight from the MSTO advisory board call in to SmallCapVoice.com to catch their shareholders up on what the Company has been up to since we last checked in with MSTO in July 2020. Brad will assist in the management of the MSTO Real Estate Division through MasterBeat Subsidiary, SBQ Holdings.

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/10-13-2020-interview-masterbeat-corporat ....

Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Tannariello and Knight provides personal insights into the recent news and moves for the company, the milestones achieved by the company, the goals for the remainder of 2020 and much more.

“This year, with the global pandemic has created some unique challenges,” Tannariello told Smith. “We remain aggressive in 2020 and we continue to make progress with our ongoing audit. The silver lining with the pandemic has been the robust real estate markets that we continue to be very opportunistic in.”

About: Brad Knight

Brad Knight graduated from the University of Wyoming. He has been involved in the Real Estate industry for the last 33 years in which he has been actively investing in rental properties and new construction. His company, Knight Custom Homes, has a strong rental property base and has developed, constructed and/or renovated numerous individual homes and several large new construction subdivisions. His company handles all aspects of the process from design and blueprint, clearing the lots, building the roads and drainage systems, wells and septic systems, foundations, framing, roofing, siding, window installation, heating and air condition systems, plumbing and electrical. They manage and handle the entire process from start to finish.

The new homes they build typically are in the 3,000- 6,000 sq ft range. The company handles the vast majority of the project components “in house” including land acquisition, permitting, excavation and construction right through to finish work and painting. The quality of the homes they build far exceeds the industry standards. Managing and executing most of the work on their construction projects “in house” allows for better control of all the variables and expenses allowing for a much higher return on investment.

https://www.bknightcustomhomes.com

About Masterbeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

