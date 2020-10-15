Marlin Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call and Webcast

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN) (“Marlin” or the “Company”), a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses, will issue its financial results for the third quarter 2020 after market-close on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The Company will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss results the following day on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The details for the conference call can be found below.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call