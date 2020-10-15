First Midwest Announces Plans to Optimize Retail Branch Network

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. today announced plans to optimize its retail branch network as part of its ongoing commitment to best meet the evolving needs and preferences of its clients. By the end of 2020, First Midwest will fully re-open the lobbies of 23 branches that were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In early 2021, it will consolidate 17 branches, or approximately 15% of its branch network.

Following these actions, First Midwest’s branch distribution network will remain one of the largest in the Chicagoland area, serving clients from 105 locations. The branch consolidations will have minimal impact on market coverage for First Midwest clients. Nearly all locations are within close proximity of another First Midwest branch, and approximately half have been closed over the past six months due to the pandemic.